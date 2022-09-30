The Big Pink Break Down New Album The Love That’s Ours Track By Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists take us through every song on their latest album. Today, The Big Pink’s Robbie Furze breaks down The Love That’s Ours, the band’s first album in a decade.

UK indie rock outfit The Big Pink have returned with their third studio album, The Love That’s Ours, today (September 30th). Having been a decade since their last release, The Big Pink’s homecoming effort is a paradoxical statement. The pensiveness of the tracks is underscored by the album’s sense of joy, whereas the band’s return is sparked by the highs and lows of life.

The 11 tracks of The Love That’s Ours include contributions from the likes of The Kills’ Jamie Hince, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Ryn Weaver, Jamie T, Ed Harcourt, and more. The Big Pink derived the album’s sounds from an array of genres and artists — some of a similar background and some not so much.

Frontman Robbie Furze tells Consequence that “Even If I Wanted To” draws inspiration from two legendary figures in soul music. “Ryn Weaver bowls into the studio one morning singing, ‘Even if I wanted to/ I couldn’t fight my renegade side,’” Furze remembers. “She said, ‘Let’s hang a whole track on that lyric!’ It’s a tough track. It has echoes of classic soul tune gods like Marvin Gaye or Otis Redding.”

Not all of The Love That’s Ours’ influence stems directly from music, however. The homesick-fueled “I’m Not Away to Stay Away” is a Shakespearean-like narrative track reminiscent of one of literature’s most iconic pieces.

“I guess it bubbled up to the surface of my mind due to missing my home and family,” Furze says. “I turned the verses into a metaphorical murder/suicide love story. The old Romeo and Juliet story structure. We will live together forever, wherever we are dead or alive.”

For Furze, much of The Love That’s Ours serves as an homage to those close to him. It’s fitting that the album’s bookend tracks follow this pattern, as album opener “How Far We’ve Come” acts as an ode to Furze’s wife — a moment that he say “had to be the first song on the album.”

“It’s a song to my wife really — it’s almost an apology — it’s also telling her how grateful I am and telling her how much hope I have for our future,” Furze explains. “I think it could also be listened to and relatable to one’s own interpretation, that’s just what it’s about to me.”

The project’s closing track, “Lucky One,” embodies the sense of melancholy found in the 10 songs before it. Penned about the death of Furze’s close friend Rob Browning, Furze and Weaver came together again to change the meaning of the track, which includes a chorus alluding to the unpredictability of life.

“I was literally crying over my computer when Ryn Weaver called me,” Furze says. “After explaining what was wrong and what had happened to Rob, she drove over and we changed the meaning of ‘Lucky One’ into a song about Rob. The chorus is “‘Cause I’m the lucky one, drew a blank while we played with our roulette gun.’ I mean, how incredible is that line? The premise is we all party, get up to stupid shit, take chances — and Rob was just unlucky. It’s such a sad song. I still cry when I listen to it.”

The waves of emotion that crash down throughout The Love That’s Ours are felt on each track. The sense of sorrow permeates your body just as easily as the merriment does. Returning from a hiatus is never an easy task no matter the situation. Even after a decade’s wait, The Big Pink’s return is a triumphant one — one that mediates and appreciates the moments that lead to this effort.

Listen to The Big Pink’s The Love That’s Ours below, along with Furze’s Track by Track breakdown of the album.