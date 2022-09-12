“The Last Waltz 2022” Tour Returns with Warren Haynes, Lukas Nelson, Don Was, and More

The Last Waltz is coming back for a victory lap. The tribute to The Band’s iconic final concert will make a comeback this November, with returning headliners Warren Haynes, Lukas Nelson, Don Was, and more set to perform.

Organized by original band member Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, “The Last Waltz 2022” pays homage to The Band’s historic 1976 farewell show. The tribute tour kicks off with two nights at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on November 3rd, and continues throughout the month at historic venues along the East Coast.

“The Last Waltz 2022” will also host performances from Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Dave Malone, Anders Osborne, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, and Terence Higgins. Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns will play Allen Toussaint’s original horn arrangements, while The Neville Brothers’ Cyril Nevill, The Radiators’ Dave Malone, and Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin (who was on stage for The Last Waltz) will also join the lineup.

Tickets for “The Last Waltz 2022” go on sale September 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can get yours over at Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary below.

This marks the third time The Last Waltz has embarked on a tour, with a 40th anniversary outing in 2017 and another in 2019.

“The Last Waltz 2022” Tour Dates:

11/03 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/04 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/05 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/08 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/13 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/17 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

11/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater