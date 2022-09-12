Menu
“The Last Waltz 2022” Tour Returns with Warren Haynes, Lukas Nelson, Don Was, and More

In tribute of The Band's historic 1976 farewell show

Lukas Nelson (photo by Ben Kaye), Warren Hayes (photo by Ben Kaye), and Don Was (photo by Ron Baker)
September 12, 2022 | 12:55pm ET

    The Last Waltz is coming back for a victory lap. The tribute to The Band’s iconic final concert will make a comeback this November, with returning headliners Warren HaynesLukas NelsonDon Was, and more set to perform.

    Organized by original band member Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, “The Last Waltz 2022” pays homage to The Band’s historic 1976 farewell show. The tribute tour kicks off with two nights at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on November 3rd, and continues throughout the month at historic venues along the East Coast.

    “The Last Waltz 2022” will also host performances from Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Dave Malone, Anders Osborne, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, and Terence Higgins. Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns will play Allen Toussaint’s original horn arrangements, while The Neville Brothers’ Cyril Nevill, The Radiators’ Dave Malone, and Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin (who was on stage for The Last Waltz) will also join the lineup.

    Tickets for “The Last Waltz 2022” go on sale September 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can get yours over at Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary below.

    This marks the third time The Last Waltz has embarked on a tour, with a 40th anniversary outing in 2017 and another in 2019.

    “The Last Waltz 2022” Tour Dates:
    11/03 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    11/04 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    11/05 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
    11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    11/08 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount
    11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    11/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    11/13 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    11/17 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
    11/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    11/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

