Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Mars Volta Brought Fans Home at Their First Show in Ten Years: Review, Photos and Setlist

The group played three new songs live for the first time in Dallas on September 22nd

The Mars Volta Concert Review
The Mars Volta, photo by Carly May Gravley
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 23, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    The Mars Volta played their first show following a decade-long hiatus on Thursday (September 22nd), kicking off their much-anticipated 2022 run (grab tickets here) at The Factory at Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas. In doing so, they proved that it is possible to be sorely missed despite never really going away.

    While the acclaimed prog-rock band was dormant, the minds behind it remained consistently prolific. During the hiatus, guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala revived that other highly influential band of theirs, the seminal post-hardcore outfit At the Drive-In, to the tune of a new album and several high-profile festival appearances, while finding time to individually put out deep catalogs of solo work and side projects.

    Despite this constant stream of output, a comeback from the duo as The Mars Volta still has the potential to fill a noticeable void. As music fans grow increasingly weary of lo-fi production and two minute, social-media friendly soundbites, there’s a distinct space for more theatrical and experimental artists. (Their similarly flamboyant contemporaries in My Chemical Romance are also finding great success scratching this exact itch on their current tour.)

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

demi lovato concert review

Demi Lovato Rages at “HOLY FVCK” Tour Stop in Sacramento: Review and Setlist

September 23, 2022

lil nas x radio city concert review

Lil Nas X Introduces the Man Behind the Meme at New York's Radio City: Review and Setlist

September 21, 2022

Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall

Porcupine Tree Return to Radio City Music Hall on First Tour in 12 Years: Recap + Photos

September 20, 2022

Riot Fest 2022 recap photos

Riot Fest 2022 Stirs Up a Killer Weekend of Music with Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance and More: Recap and Photos

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mars Volta Brought Fans Home at Their First Show in Ten Years: Review, Photos and Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter