Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Mars Volta Return with Self-Titled Comeback Album: Stream

The duo's first album in 10 years

the mars volta self titled album
The Mars Volta, photo by Martin Philbey
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 15, 2022 | 10:34pm ET

    The Mars Volta are back with their new self-titled album, which marks the band’s first full-length in 10 years. Listen to the project below via Bandcamp.

    Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López departed The Mars Volta after releasing 2012’s Noctourniquet before returning this year with the singles “Blacklight Shine” and  “Graveyard Love.” Both tracks appear on The Mars Volta, a record that departs from the duo’s original prog rock sound in favor of more electronic melodies; perhaps that’s why the album is self-titled. (Confused about the switch up? Read our guide to The Mars Volta in 10 Songs).

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for The Mars Volta below, and once you’re doing listening to the record, see if you agree with our review.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On September 22nd, the band will kick off a North American tour in support of their comeback that lasts through October. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    The Mars Volta Artwork:

    The mars volta album Artwork

    The Mars Volta Tracklist:
    01. Blacklight Shine
    02. Graveyard Love
    03. Shore Story
    04. Blank Condolences
    05. Vigil
    06. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón
    07. Cerulea
    08. Flash Burns from Flashbacks
    09. Palm Full of Crux
    10. No Case Gain
    11. Tourmaline
    12. Equus 3
    13. Collapsible Shoulders
    14. The Requisition

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rina sawayama hold the girl stream new album pop music news listen

Rina Sawayama Unveils New Album Hold the Girl: Stream

September 16, 2022

in flames foregone

In Flames Announce New Album, Unveil "Foregone Pt. 1": Stream

September 15, 2022

indy yelich threads lorde's younger sister watch listen stream

Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich O'Connor Releases Debut Single "Threads": Stream

September 15, 2022

father john misty live at electric lady

Father John Misty Unveils New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mars Volta Return with Self-Titled Comeback Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter