The Mars Volta Return with Self-Titled Comeback Album: Stream

The Mars Volta are back with their new self-titled album, which marks the band’s first full-length in 10 years. Listen to the project below via Bandcamp.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López departed The Mars Volta after releasing 2012’s Noctourniquet before returning this year with the singles “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love.” Both tracks appear on The Mars Volta, a record that departs from the duo’s original prog rock sound in favor of more electronic melodies; perhaps that’s why the album is self-titled. (Confused about the switch up? Read our guide to The Mars Volta in 10 Songs).

Check out the artwork and tracklist for The Mars Volta below, and once you’re doing listening to the record, see if you agree with our review.

On September 22nd, the band will kick off a North American tour in support of their comeback that lasts through October. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Mars Volta Artwork:

The Mars Volta Tracklist:

01. Blacklight Shine

02. Graveyard Love

03. Shore Story

04. Blank Condolences

05. Vigil

06. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón

07. Cerulea

08. Flash Burns from Flashbacks

09. Palm Full of Crux

10. No Case Gain

11. Tourmaline

12. Equus 3

13. Collapsible Shoulders

14. The Requisition