Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Terminally Ill Teens Summon Ghosts in Trailer for Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club: Watch

Supernatural thriller series premieres October 7th on Netflix

The Midnight Club trailer Netflix mike flanagan haunting of hill house bly manor mass halloween horror scary series
The Midnight Club (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 20, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming supernatural thriller The Midnight Club, from Mike Flanagan and the creative team behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. The 10-part miniseries premieres on October 7th.

    The Midnight Club is a long-awaited adaptation of Christopher Pike’s eponymous 1994 young adult novel. It stars Iman Benson (#blackAF, Alexa & Katie) as Ilonka, whose perfectly laid-out life plans are disrupted by a terminal thyroid cancer diagnosis. In a last-ditch effort to save herself, Ilonka checks into the hospice care home Brightcliffe Manor, “where she hopes past cases of miraculous recoveries will help her.”

    The logline continues, “The eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Set in the 1990s, the trailer rectifies years of missed opportunities for murder mystery movie previews with its spine-chilling sync to Toadies’ “Possum Kingdom.” As the dark history of Brightcliffe unravels and sinister forces begin to torment the show’s leads, the song’s “Do you wanna die?” interlude just hits different while soundtracking a terrifying, scream-filled montage. Check out The Midnight Club trailer below.

    The series was created by Flanagan and Leah Fong, who was a writer and producer for 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second installment of the former’s Netflix horror anthology. It is based on Pike’s book, but will apparently pull from the author’s earlier stories as well. It was backed by Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s production company, Intrepid Pictures.

    For Flanagan, the show stands as a reunion between the writer-director and Midnight Mass actors Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Igby Rigney, and Annarah Cymone. It also stars Heather Langenkamp and Aya Furukawa (The Baby-Sitters Club reboot) as well as relative newcomers Ruth Codd, Chris Sumpter, Adia, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

    Advertisement

    Netflix introduced the cast of the titular club with a questionnaire via Tudum that asked about their personal ’90s theme song, favorite horror movie, and more. Shout out to Furukawa for her choice of Weezer’s deep cut, “I Just Threw out the Love of My Dreams.” Whether the actual show hits that same nostalgic sweet spot is still to be determined.

    The Midnight Club is split into 10 hour-long episodes and will be available for streaming on October 7th via Netflix.

    The Midnight Club trailer Netflix watch christopher pike mike flanagan poster artwork

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lil nas x madam tussauds was figure sculpture hip hop rap music news

Lil Nas X Gets a Freakishly Accurate Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

September 20, 2022

steel panther 2022 new bassist

Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

September 20, 2022

billy on the street returns eichner paul rudd comedy reality tv news watch

Billy on the Street Returns with Paul Rudd for First New Episode in Three Years: Watch

September 20, 2022

jamie xx kill dem

Jamie xx Drops Caribbean-Inspired Banger "KILL DEM": Stream

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Terminally Ill Teens Summon Ghosts in Trailer for Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter