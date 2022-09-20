Menu
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Child Molestation Lawsuit Dismissed

"We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us"

Tiffany Haddish (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Aries Spears (photo via YouTube)
September 20, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer facing a child molestation lawsuit after it was dropped by the plaintiff, according to TMZ. The Jane Doe who filed the suit asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.

    “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the woman said in a statement. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

    In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, now 22, and her brother, now 14, recounted being filmed for sketch videos by Haddish and Spears in which they performed sexually suggestive acts. It accused both comedians of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor, with Haddish also being accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud.

    Haddish and Spears initially responded to the lawsuit with statements calling it “meritless” and “frivolous,” respectively, but Haddish later expressed regret for the sketch.

    “I know people have a bunch of questions,” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

