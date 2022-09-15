Menu
Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him

Two things are off-limits for DiCaprio

timothee chalamet leonardo dicaprio advie interview quotes actors film news
Timothée Chalamet (photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) and Leonardo DiCaprio (photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
September 15, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    At 26, Timothée Chalamet is officially too old to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend. However, he isn’t too old to take advice from his Hollywood forebear, as he indicated in a new profile with British Vogue.

    Chalamet first met DiCaprio in 2018, just as the Call Me By Your Name star’s fame was skyrocketing. Like James Dean, River Phoenix, and David Cassidy before him, DiCaprio was the on-screen boyfriend of a certain generation, a role that now easily falls onto Chalamet’s shoulders. The career rules DiCaprio gave him? “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

    Chalamet did recently star in Dune, which when you think about it, does have a lot of parallels with superhero blockbusters. But Paul Atreides is no Spider-Man, and as far as we can tell, Chalamet’s steered clear of the hard substances — though he did convincingly play an addict in 2018’s Beautiful Boy. Turns out if you have enough charm and natural knack for acting, the rest comes pretty easy.

    DiCaprio and Chalamet recently appeared together in Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world satire Don’t Look UpDiCaprio is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s shipwreck thriller The Wager, while Chalamet plays a teenage cannibal in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Bones and All.

