Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Series Full Circle

Timothy Olyphant has joined the cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s upcoming HBO Max series Full Circle, Variety reports.

Olyphant joins Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in Full Circle, a six-episode crime drama. The official synopsis of the series explains, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.”

Soderberg will direct all six episodes of Full Circle and is executive producing the project alongside Solomon, who is also writing. Casey Silver also serves as executive producer. A release date has yet to be announced. The three previously worked together on the 2021 film No Sudden Move, while earlier this year Soderberg directed the Zoë Kravitz-starring thriller Kimi.

Advertisement

Related Video

Next up, Soderberg will direct Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment in the Magic Mike franchise that Channing Tatum recently described as “a reverse-role Pretty Woman.” Solomon, meanwhile, recently returned to the Bill & Ted world with Bill & Ted Face the Music.

In other Olyphant news, the actor is set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX’s upcoming Justified reboot Justified: City Primeval. He also joins the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in Amsterdam, David O. Russell’s latest film that hits theaters on November 4th.