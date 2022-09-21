Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tom Hardy Is Secretly Entering and Winning Jiu-Jitsu Tournaments: “He Certainly Lived Up to His Bane Character”

Putting his blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to good use

tom hardy martial arts tournament brazilian jiu-jitsu
Warrior (Lionsgate)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 21, 2022 | 11:14am ET

    As it turns out, life imitates art when it comes to Tom Hardy and his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. The actor channeled his role as an MMA fighter in 2011’s Warrior on Saturday (September 17th) while making a surprise appearance at a martial arts tournament in a small town in England and taking home the victory, reports The Guardian. It was his second win of a jiu-jitsu competition since late August.

    Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England under his real name Edward Hardy (Thomas is his middle name). Unlike in Warrior, however, the blue belt managed to win all of his matches.

    Speaking to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the tournament called Hardy a “really nice guy” and added, “Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him. It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This wasn’t the first time that Hardy has turned up unannounced at a jiu-jitsu competition. In late August, Hardy won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, England, where one of his opponents compared him to his Bane character in The Dark Knight Rises.

    “He’s a really strong guy,” Danny Appleby told Teesside Live. “I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had — he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure.”

    Capone Film Review
     Editor's Pick
    Tom Hardy’s Best 10 Movie Performances

    Hardy doesn’t just practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but is also a trustee for REORG, a charity teaching the martial art to those with life-altering physical injuries or who are suffering from PTSD and depression.

    Advertisement

    As for his main job, Hardy is preparing to star in the third Venom movie and Havoc, a Netflix thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Meet Cute (Peacock)

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Charm in the Time Loop Rom-Com Meet Cute: Review

September 21, 2022

ai portraits dead celebrities alper yesiltas as if nothing happened

Artist Uses AI to Imagine What Dead Musicians Would Look Like Today

September 20, 2022

Weird Al Yankovic Story Review

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Shines Thanks to a Deadpan Daniel Radcliffe: Review

September 20, 2022

Ballistic Ecks vs Sever Why Its Bad

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever Is the Worst-Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes — 20 Years Later, Is It Still That Bad?

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Hardy Is Secretly Entering and Winning Jiu-Jitsu Tournaments: "He Certainly Lived Up to His Bane Character"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter