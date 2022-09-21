Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ New Live Album Captures Fabled 1997 Residency at San Francisco’s Fillmore

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ fabled 20-show run at San Francisco’s Fillmore in 1997 is the subject of a new deluxe box set coming on November 25th.

Live at the Fillmore (1997) is being put out by Warner Records in collaboration with Petty’s estate and Mike Campbell. It marks the first Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers live album to be released in 13 years.

Various configurations of Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be available, including a 3xLP version simulating one of the concerts and a comprehensive box set comprised of 58 songs and 14 humorous spoken word tracks. The material featured on the release was curated by Campbell and Ryan Ulyate alongside executive producers Benmont Tench, Adria Petty, Annakim Petty, and Dana Petty.

Much of the material found on the tracklist are covers, including songs by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, as well on-stage collaborations with The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker.

“Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” said Campbell in a statement. “The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

Below, you can preview Live at the Fillmore (1997) via a live recording of “Listen To Her Heart,” as well as see the tracklist for the 6xLP uber deluxe edition. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Live at the Fillmore (1997) Artwork:

Live at the Fillmore (1997) Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

02. Around And Around

03. Jammin’ Me

04. Runnin’ Down A Dream

05. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

06. Lucille

07. Call Me The Breeze

Side 2

01. Cabin Down Below

02. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

03. Time is On My Side

04. Listen To Her Heart

05. Waitin’ In School

06. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)

07. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue

08. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

09. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

Side 3

01. I Won’t Back Down

02. You Are My Sunshine

03. Ain’t No Sunshine

04. It’s Good To Be King

Side 4

01. Rip It Up

02. You Don’t Know How It Feels

03. I’d Like To Love You Baby

04. Diddy Wah Diddy

05. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)

06. Guitar Boogie Shuffle

07. I Want You Back Again

Side 5

01. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)

02. On The Street

03. California

04. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)

05. Little Maggie

06. Walls

07. Hip Hugger

08. Friend Of The Devil

Side 6

01. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

02. Heartbreakers Beach Party

03. Angel Dream

04. The Wild One, Forever

05. Even The Losers

06. American Girl

07. You Really Got Me

08. Goldfinger

Side 7

01. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

02. It Won’t Be Wrong

03. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

04. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man

05. Eight Miles High

06. Crazy Mama

07. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)

08. Green Onions

Side 8

01. High Heel Sneakers

02. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

03. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)

04. Serves You Right To Suffer

05. Boogie Chillen

06. I Got A Woman

Side 9

01. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

02. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

03. Honey Bee

04. County Farm

Side 10

01. You Wreck Me

02. Shakin’ All Over

03. Free Fallin’

04. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Side 11

01. Bye Bye Johnny

02. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

03. It’s All Over Now

04. Louie Louie

Side 12

01. Gloria

02. Alright For Now

03. Goodnight (spoken interlude)