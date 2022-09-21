Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ New Live Album Captures Fabled 1997 Residency at San Francisco’s Fillmore

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ fabled 20-show run at San Francisco’s Fillmore in 1997 is the subject of a new deluxe box set coming on November 25th.
Live at the Fillmore (1997) is being put out by Warner Records in collaboration with Petty’s estate and Mike Campbell. It marks the first Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers live album to be released in 13 years.
Various configurations of Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be available, including a 3xLP version simulating one of the concerts and a comprehensive box set comprised of 58 songs and 14 humorous spoken word tracks. The material featured on the release was curated by Campbell and Ryan Ulyate alongside executive producers Benmont Tench, Adria Petty, Annakim Petty, and Dana Petty.
Much of the material found on the tracklist are covers, including songs by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, as well on-stage collaborations with The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker.
“Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” said Campbell in a statement. “The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”
Below, you can preview Live at the Fillmore (1997) via a live recording of “Listen To Her Heart,” as well as see the tracklist for the 6xLP uber deluxe edition. Pre-orders are now ongoing.
Live at the Fillmore (1997) Artwork:
Live at the Fillmore (1997) Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
02. Around And Around
03. Jammin’ Me
04. Runnin’ Down A Dream
05. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
06. Lucille
07. Call Me The Breeze
Side 2
01. Cabin Down Below
02. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
03. Time is On My Side
04. Listen To Her Heart
05. Waitin’ In School
06. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
07. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
08. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
09. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
Side 3
01. I Won’t Back Down
02. You Are My Sunshine
03. Ain’t No Sunshine
04. It’s Good To Be King
Side 4
01. Rip It Up
02. You Don’t Know How It Feels
03. I’d Like To Love You Baby
04. Diddy Wah Diddy
05. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
06. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
07. I Want You Back Again
Side 5
01. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
02. On The Street
03. California
04. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
05. Little Maggie
06. Walls
07. Hip Hugger
08. Friend Of The Devil
Side 6
01. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
02. Heartbreakers Beach Party
03. Angel Dream
04. The Wild One, Forever
05. Even The Losers
06. American Girl
07. You Really Got Me
08. Goldfinger
Side 7
01. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
02. It Won’t Be Wrong
03. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
04. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
05. Eight Miles High
06. Crazy Mama
07. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
08. Green Onions
Side 8
01. High Heel Sneakers
02. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
03. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
04. Serves You Right To Suffer
05. Boogie Chillen
06. I Got A Woman
Side 9
01. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
02. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
03. Honey Bee
04. County Farm
Side 10
01. You Wreck Me
02. Shakin’ All Over
03. Free Fallin’
04. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
Side 11
01. Bye Bye Johnny
02. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
03. It’s All Over Now
04. Louie Louie
Side 12
01. Gloria
02. Alright For Now
03. Goodnight (spoken interlude)