Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ New Live Album Captures Fabled 1997 Residency at San Francisco’s Fillmore

Marking the band's first live album in 13 years

Tom Petty performing at the Fillmore in 1997
Tom Petty, photo by Martyn Atkins
September 21, 2022 | 11:46am ET

    Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ fabled 20-show run at San Francisco’s Fillmore in 1997 is the subject of a new deluxe box set coming on November 25th.

    Live at the Fillmore (1997) is being put out by Warner Records in collaboration with Petty’s estate and Mike Campbell. It marks the first Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers live album to be released in 13 years.

    Various configurations of Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be available, including a 3xLP version simulating one of the concerts and a comprehensive box set comprised of 58 songs and 14 humorous spoken word tracks. The material featured on the release was curated by Campbell and Ryan Ulyate alongside executive producers Benmont Tench, Adria Petty, Annakim Petty, and Dana Petty.

    Much of the material found on the tracklist are covers, including songs by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, as well on-stage collaborations with The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker.

    “Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” said Campbell in a statement. “The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

    Below, you can preview Live at the Fillmore (1997) via a live recording of “Listen To Her Heart,” as well as see the tracklist for the 6xLP uber deluxe edition. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    Live at the Fillmore (1997) Artwork:

    Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Live at Fillmore 1997

    Live at the Fillmore (1997) Tracklist:

    Side 1
    01. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
    02. Around And Around
    03. Jammin’ Me
    04. Runnin’ Down A Dream
    05. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
    06. Lucille
    07. Call Me The Breeze

    Side 2
    01. Cabin Down Below
    02. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
    03. Time is On My Side
    04. Listen To Her Heart
    05. Waitin’ In School
    06. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
    07. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
    08. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
    09. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

    Side 3
    01. I Won’t Back Down
    02. You Are My Sunshine
    03. Ain’t No Sunshine
    04. It’s Good To Be King

    Side 4
    01. Rip It Up
    02. You Don’t Know How It Feels
    03. I’d Like To Love You Baby
    04. Diddy Wah Diddy
    05. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
    06. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
    07. I Want You Back Again

    Side 5
    01. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
    02. On The Street
    03. California
    04. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
    05. Little Maggie
    06. Walls
    07. Hip Hugger
    08. Friend Of The Devil

    Side 6
    01. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
    02. Heartbreakers Beach Party
    03. Angel Dream
    04. The Wild One, Forever
    05. Even The Losers
    06. American Girl
    07. You Really Got Me
    08. Goldfinger

    Side 7
    01. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
    02. It Won’t Be Wrong
    03. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
    04. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
    05. Eight Miles High
    06. Crazy Mama
    07. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
    08. Green Onions

    Side 8
    01. High Heel Sneakers
    02. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
    03. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
    04. Serves You Right To Suffer
    05. Boogie Chillen
    06. I Got A Woman

    Side 9
    01. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
    02. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
    03. Honey Bee
    04. County Farm

    Side 10
    01. You Wreck Me
    02. Shakin’ All Over
    03. Free Fallin’
    04. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

    Side 11
    01. Bye Bye Johnny
    02. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
    03. It’s All Over Now
    04. Louie Louie

    Side 12
    01. Gloria
    02. Alright For Now
    03. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

