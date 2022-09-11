Tommy Lee Launches OnlyFans: “Cum Join Me Over There for Fun”

Tommy Lee really wants to keep showing his junk to the world, and doesn’t want anything getting in his way. At the final show of Mötley Crüe’s “Stadium Tour” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday night (September 9th), the drummer revealed that he has joined OnlyFans — and he did so by mooning the audience.

Last month, Lee posted a full frontal nude selfie on all his social sites. The “dick pic” was removed from Instagram and Facebook, but still remains on Twitter. The drummer later explained he was on a “bender” when he shared the photo online, but apparently he has no regrets about it. In fact he kept mentioning it at just about every Motley Crue show since, even telling a crowd at a Los Angeles show, “Let me show you my fuckin’ wiener” before jokingly pulling a real-life dachshund puppy out of his shorts.

At the Sin City concert, Lee addressed the crowd, saying, “In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately. I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ Fuck that. Let’s fucking share it with the world.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Don’t worry, it doesn’t end there. As he had done at previous shows, he once again urged the male audience members to whip out their private parts, before continuing, “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. … What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

And that’s when he turned around and pulled down his pants to reveal “OnlyFans” written across his bare butt.

He also made the announcement on his Instagram, sharing a URL to his OnlyFans account, where subscribers can enjoy the drummer in all his glory for the low price of $39.95 per month. Seriously, we’re not making this up.

Advertisement

Did we mention that Lee is turning 60 on October 3rd?

Anyhoo, if you so desire, watch Tommy Lee’s onstage OnlyFans reveal and see his Instagram post below.