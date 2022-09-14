My15: UPSAHL Shares the Playlist of Songs She’s Had on Repeat Since 2007

It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, pop singer-songwriter UPSAHL shares her selections.

A lot can happen in fifteen years. UPSAHL, the singer-songwriter out of Phoenix, understand this — she’s been releasing self-written music since the age of 14, and has become an incredibly interesting part of the pop music landscape in the decade that’s passed since then.

Named one of our Artists to Watch in 2022, UPSAHL has spent a good chunk of the year embracing her inner pop princess while keeping us on our toes by keeping a certain edge to much of her work. As her career has blossomed, so has her music taste, and she’s sharing a look into that evolution with a curated playlist. The selections includes tracks that have scored some her happiest and saddest moments, like Radiohead’s “High and Dry,” to her go-to karaoke song, M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.”

“Weezer had a massive influence on me and my music as a kid, and the songwriting in this song is wild,” she says of Weezer’s “Only In Dreams.” Scrolling through the playlist, some of UPSAHL’s influences start to come into focus — what child of the ’90s doesn’t remember the first time they heard a track by No Doubt? (“It’s Gwen,” she says simply.)

The playlist is also a family affair, featuring a song from her dad’s own bad, Surf Through Death, and a project from her younger brother, who plays music under the moniker The Erased.

Listen through UPSAHL’s complete My15 playlist below.