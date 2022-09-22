Vince Gilligan’s Next Series to Star Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has landed his next series, and it’s set to star a familiar face: Rhea Seehorn.

Described as a blended, grounded genre drama, the currently untitled project has already been picked up for a two-season straight-to-series order from Apple TV+.

According to Deadline, the show has been compared to The Twilight Zone. Though it is set in our world, the series is said to be focused on “bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way.”

Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive producer through his own High Bridge Productions as part of an overall deal at Sony Pictures Television. The series marks a reunion with Apple heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who were “the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago,” as Gilligan acknowledged in a statement.

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan added. “It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her.”

The series finale of Better Call Saul aired in mid-August. Though the show has been recognized for a whopping total of 46 Emmy nominations during its six-season run, this year’s ceremony continued the losing streak, with both Seehorn and lead Bob Odenkirk coming up empty once again.

Revisit our recaps of the two-part final season here, and if you’re all caught up, read a final wrap-up with co-creator Peter Gould, Odenkirk, and Seehorn.