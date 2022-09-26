The War on Drugs Share I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe): Stream

Though it hasn’t been long since The War on Drugs shared their most recent album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the rock band have prepared a deluxe box set for the record. I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) — which includes previously unreleased songs “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — is available to stream today, before physical copies arrive September 30th.

The deluxe version I Don’t Live Here Anymore incudes the album’s original tracklist on a double-LP format with heavy weight 180-gram vinyl, as well as a 7-inch single with “Oceans of Darkness” b/w “Slow Ghost.” You’ll also get a cassette with the full album plus “Slow Ghost.” Aside from the music, the box set comes with a 16-page booklet with never-before-seen in-studio photos, a 24-inch-by-36-inch poster, six perforated postcards of photos taken during the recording process, and an exclusive embroidered patch.

Pre-orders for I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) are still ongoing. You can get a close-up look at everything that comes in the set below, thanks to a video shared by The War on Drugs frontman Adam Granofsky and co-art director Dominic East. Also below, stream I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) on Apple Music and Spotify, and keep scrolling to see its tracklist and artwork.

Advertisement

Related Video

The War on Drugs are still on tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore through October. If you still need tickets, head over to Ticketmaster, and be sure to check out our recap of their US kickoff in Austin here.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) Artwork:

I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. Living Proof

02. Harmonia’s Dream

03. Change

04. I Don’t Wanna Wait

05. Victim

06. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

07. Old Skin

08. Wasted

09. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain

11. Ocean of Darkness

12. Slow Ghost