Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The War on Drugs Share I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe): Stream

Stream two previously-unreleased songs now

The War on Drugs, photo by Shawn Brackbill
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 26, 2022 | 10:26am ET

    Though it hasn’t been long since The War on Drugs shared their most recent album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the rock band have prepared a deluxe box set for the record. I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) — which includes previously unreleased songs “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — is available to stream today, before physical copies arrive September 30th.

    The deluxe version I Don’t Live Here Anymore incudes the album’s original tracklist on a double-LP format with heavy weight 180-gram vinyl, as well as a 7-inch single with “Oceans of Darkness” b/w “Slow Ghost.” You’ll also get a cassette with the full album plus “Slow Ghost.” Aside from the music, the box set comes with a 16-page booklet with never-before-seen in-studio photos, a 24-inch-by-36-inch poster, six perforated postcards of photos taken during the recording process, and an exclusive embroidered patch.

    Pre-orders for I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) are still ongoing. You can get a close-up look at everything that comes in the set below, thanks to a video shared by The War on Drugs frontman Adam Granofsky and co-art director Dominic East. Also below, stream I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) on Apple Music and Spotify, and keep scrolling to see its tracklist and artwork.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The War on Drugs are still on tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore through October. If you still need tickets, head over to Ticketmaster, and be sure to check out our recap of their US kickoff in Austin here.

     

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) Artwork:

    war on drugs i don't live here anymore deluxe box set tracklist vinyl pre orders rock music news

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) Tracklist:
    01. Living Proof
    02. Harmonia’s Dream
    03. Change
    04. I Don’t Wanna Wait
    05. Victim
    06. I Don’t Live Here Anymore
    07. Old Skin
    08. Wasted
    09. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
    10. Occasional Rain
    11. Ocean of Darkness
    12. Slow Ghost

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Christine and the Queens rien dire redcard new song stream

Christine and the Queens Shares New Synth Pop Ballad "rien dire": Stream

September 26, 2022

beck neil young cover tom brady sunday night football commercial

Beck Covers Neil Young's "Old Man" in Tribute to Tom Brady: Stream

September 26, 2022

Nancy Wilson Amigo Amiga Taylor Hawkins Tribute new song stream

Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Taylor Hawkins Tribute "Amigo Amiga": Exclusive

September 26, 2022

c

Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Covers Album, Share Courtney Barnett's "Words and Guitar": Stream

September 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The War on Drugs Share I Don't Live Here Anymore (Deluxe): Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter