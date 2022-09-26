The War on Drugs Share I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe): Stream

Though it hasn’t been long since The War on Drugs shared their most recent album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the rock band have prepared a deluxe box set for the record. I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) — which includes previously unreleased songs “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — is available to stream today, before physical copies arrive September 30th.
The deluxe version I Don’t Live Here Anymore incudes the album’s original tracklist on a double-LP format with heavy weight 180-gram vinyl, as well as a 7-inch single with “Oceans of Darkness” b/w “Slow Ghost.” You’ll also get a cassette with the full album plus “Slow Ghost.” Aside from the music, the box set comes with a 16-page booklet with never-before-seen in-studio photos, a 24-inch-by-36-inch poster, six perforated postcards of photos taken during the recording process, and an exclusive embroidered patch.
Pre-orders for I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) are still ongoing. You can get a close-up look at everything that comes in the set below, thanks to a video shared by The War on Drugs frontman Adam Granofsky and co-art director Dominic East. Also below, stream I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) on Apple Music and Spotify, and keep scrolling to see its tracklist and artwork.
The War on Drugs are still on tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore through October. If you still need tickets, head over to Ticketmaster, and be sure to check out our recap of their US kickoff in Austin here.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) Artwork:
I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe) Tracklist:
01. Living Proof
02. Harmonia’s Dream
03. Change
04. I Don’t Wanna Wait
05. Victim
06. I Don’t Live Here Anymore
07. Old Skin
08. Wasted
09. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
10. Occasional Rain
11. Ocean of Darkness
12. Slow Ghost