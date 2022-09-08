Menu
Wednesday Offer Good Old Grunge Catharsis on “Bull Believer”: Stream

Marking their new deal with Dead Oceans

wednesday bull believer
Wednesday, photo by Zachary Chick
September 8, 2022 | 10:08am ET

    Asheville band Wednesday have signed to Dead Oceans, and to mark their new union with the label, they’ve shared “Bull Believer,” an eight-plus-minute journey through the land of noisy guitar rock. Listen to the single below.

    The meandering “Bull Believer” is dictated purely by vibes. In the track, Wednesday singer Karly Hartzman places soft, elongated vocalizations atop the type of indie guitar that sort of has a hook, but the distortion surrounding it blurs out any clear melody. Really, the single is two songs in one, with “Bull” leaning into the softness and “Believer” exploding into a barrage of blood-curdling wails.

    “This song is an excuse for me to scream on stage, an outlet for the anger and sadness that has been collected by the current and past versions of myself,” Hartzman admitted in a statement. “An offering to myself of a brief moment of release from being tolerant of the cruelty of life: feels like cutting my hair to let go of the history it holds.” Listen to “Bull Believer” below.

    Wednesday broke out last year with the album Twin Plagues. Later this month, they’ll hit the road with Truth Club, playing the likes of Washington, D.C.’s DC9, Chicago’s Sleeping Village, and Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Made. See the all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Wednesday 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/21 — Greensboro, NC @ The Crown at Carolina Theatre *
    09/22 — Durham, NC @ Motorco *
    09/23 — Washington, DC @ DC9 *
    09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
    09/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond Street Bar *
    09/27 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *
    09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *
    10/02 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
    10/03 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
    10/04 — Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light *
    10/06 — Asheville, NC @ DIFFERENT WRLD *

    * = w/ Truth Club

