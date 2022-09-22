Weezer Ring in SZNZ: Autumn EP by Performing “What Happens After You” on Kimmel: Watch

It’s the first day of fall, which means Weezer are back with the next installment in their seasonal EP project, SZNZ: Autumn. To celebrate its release, the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a song from the project, “What Happens After You.”

Weezer have been recording their SZNZ EPs in real time, and a press release describes the fall installment as a dance-rock project inspired by the “#indiesleaze sounds of the early to mid-Aughts.”

The band released SZNZ: Summer back in June alongside the announcement of a Broadway residency, but they canceled those shows two months later “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.” Before that, they dropped SZNZ: Spring, which they rang in with a Kimmel performance of “A Little Bit of Love.” The fourth and final installment, SZNZ: Winter, is due out on December 21st.

SZNZ: Autumn Artwork:

SZNZ: Autumn Tracklist:

01. Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me

02. Get Off on the Pain

03. What Happens After You

04. Francesca

05. Should She Stay or Should She Go

06. Tastes Like Pain

07. Run, Raven, Run