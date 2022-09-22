Menu
Weezer Ring in SZNZ: Autumn EP by Performing “What Happens After You” on Kimmel: Watch

The third installment in their ongoing seasonal EP project

Weezer at Boston Calling in 2022
Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
September 22, 2022 | 9:23am ET

    It’s the first day of fall, which means Weezer are back with the next installment in their seasonal EP project, SZNZ: Autumn. To celebrate its release, the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a song from the project, “What Happens After You.”

    Weezer have been recording their SZNZ EPs in real time, and a press release describes the fall installment as a dance-rock project inspired by the “#indiesleaze sounds of the early to mid-Aughts.”

    The band released SZNZ: Summer back in June alongside the announcement of a Broadway residency, but they canceled those shows two months later “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.” Before that, they dropped SZNZ: Springwhich they rang in with a Kimmel performance of “A Little Bit of Love.” The fourth and final installment, SZNZ: Winter, is due out on December 21st.

    Related Video

    Revisit our ranking of Weezer’s studio albums here.

    SZNZ: Autumn Artwork:

    weezer sznz autumn artwork

    SZNZ: Autumn Tracklist:
    01. Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me
    02. Get Off on the Pain
    03. What Happens After You
    04. Francesca
    05. Should She Stay or Should She Go
    06. Tastes Like Pain
    07. Run, Raven, Run

