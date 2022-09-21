Wet Leg Add More 2022-2023 Tour Dates, Share Cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy”: Stream

Even though Wet Leg have spent most of the year thus far on the road, it doesn’t look like they plan on slowing down anytime soon: The British indie rockers have scheduled more shows for late 2022 and summer 2023. Additionally, they’ve unveiled their cover of Ashnikko’s hit “Daisy” as part of the Spotify Singles series.
Wet Leg will headline four shows in New York this December at four different iconic venues: Webster Hall, Bowery Ballroom, Elsewhere, and Music Hall of Williamsburg. After supporting a run on Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” earlier this year, they’ll reunite with the pop star again next summer as they open his shows throughout the UK and Europe.
While Ashnikko’s original “Daisy” is a trap-pop jam, Wet Leg give the tune an alt-rock spin that’s still just as infectious. The other side of the Spotify Single features a pared-down re-working of “Convincing,” one of many highlights off the band’s self-titled debut album. Listen to both of those songs below, and then keep scrolling to see Wet Leg’s full tour schedule; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.
Earlier this month, Wet Leg also covered Steve Lacy’s funk jam “Bad Habit” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series. A few days later, Pearl Jam did their own rendition of the duo’s breakout single “Chaise Longue” at Madison Square Garden.
Wet Leg 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
10/03 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^
10/14 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
10/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Musical Festival
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
10/21 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéroneff
10/23 – Munich, DE @ Strom
10/25 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
10/26 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
10/27 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
10/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
10/31 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
11/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand,
11/02 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
11/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/05 – Groningen, NE @ Vera
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
11/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
11/11 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
11/13 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
11/15 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/18 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/21 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute
11/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/27 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
11/28 – Dublin, UK @ Academy
10/04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
10/05 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
10/13 – New York City, NY @ ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall
10/14 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/12 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East
02/13 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Club Quattro
02/14 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
02/15 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East
02/20 – Perth, AU HBF Park *
02/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium *
02/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium *
02/28 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium *
03/03 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
03/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
03/07 – Auckland, NZ @ MT Smart Stadium *
05/13 – Horsens, DK @ Casa Arena *
05/14 – Horsens, DK @ Casa Arena *
05/17 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
05/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
05/22 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *
05/23 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *
05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *
05/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *
06/01 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France *
06/02 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France *
06/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *
06/06 – Amsterdam, NE @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *
06/10 – Slane, IE @ Slane Castle *
06/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/14 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *
06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *
06/24 – Werchter, BE @ Werchter Park *
06/27 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur-Speil Arena *
06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur-Speil Arena *
07/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodony *
07/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
07/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
07/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion *
07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company *
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Espacio Mad Cool *
07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo Alges *
07/22 – Reggio, IT @ Emilia RCF Arena *
^ = with Florence + The Machine
* = with Harry Styles