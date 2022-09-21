Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wet Leg Add More 2022-2023 Tour Dates, Share Cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy”: Stream

Including a new run of December headlining shows in the US

wet leg tour dates 2022 2023 indie rock music news live stream listen cover ashnikko
Wet Leg, photo by Hollie Fernando
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 21, 2022 | 11:50am ET

    Even though Wet Leg have spent most of the year thus far on the road, it doesn’t look like they plan on slowing down anytime soon: The British indie rockers have scheduled more shows for late 2022 and summer 2023. Additionally, they’ve unveiled their cover of Ashnikko’s hit “Daisy” as part of the Spotify Singles series.

    Wet Leg will headline four shows in New York this December at four different iconic venues: Webster Hall, Bowery Ballroom, Elsewhere, and Music Hall of Williamsburg. After supporting a run on Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” earlier this year, they’ll reunite with the pop star again next summer as they open his shows throughout the UK and Europe.

    While Ashnikko’s original “Daisy” is a trap-pop jam, Wet Leg give the tune an alt-rock spin that’s still just as infectious. The other side of the Spotify Single features a pared-down re-working of “Convincing,” one of many highlights off the band’s self-titled debut album. Listen to both of those songs below, and then keep scrolling to see Wet Leg’s full tour schedule; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this month, Wet Leg also covered Steve Lacy’s funk jam “Bad Habit” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series. A few days later, Pearl Jam did their own rendition of the duo’s breakout single “Chaise Longue” at Madison Square Garden.

    Wet Leg 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/03 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
    10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
    10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^
    10/14 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
    10/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
    10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^
    10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Musical Festival
    10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    10/21 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéroneff
    10/23 – Munich, DE @ Strom
    10/25 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    10/26 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
    10/27 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
    10/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    10/31 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
    11/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand,
    11/02 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
    11/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    11/05 – Groningen, NE @ Vera
    11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    11/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
    11/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
    11/11 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
    11/13 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
    11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
    11/15 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool
    11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    11/18 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union
    11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    11/21 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute
    11/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    11/24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    11/27 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    11/28 – Dublin, UK @ Academy
    10/04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
    10/05 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
    10/13 – New York City, NY @ ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall
    10/14 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg
    02/12 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East
    02/13 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Club Quattro
    02/14 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
    02/15 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East
    02/20 – Perth, AU HBF Park *
    02/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium *
    02/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium *
    02/28 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium *
    03/03 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
    03/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
    03/07 – Auckland, NZ @ MT Smart Stadium *
    05/13 – Horsens, DK @ Casa Arena *
    05/14 – Horsens, DK @ Casa Arena *
    05/17 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    05/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    05/22 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *
    05/23 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *
    05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *
    05/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *
    06/01 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France *
    06/02 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France *
    06/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *
    06/06 – Amsterdam, NE @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *
    06/10 – Slane, IE @ Slane Castle *
    06/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    06/14 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    06/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    06/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *
    06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *
    06/24 – Werchter, BE @ Werchter Park *
    06/27 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur-Speil Arena *
    06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur-Speil Arena *
    07/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodony *
    07/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion *
    07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company *
    07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Espacio Mad Cool *
    07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo Alges *
    07/22 – Reggio, IT @ Emilia RCF Arena *

    ^ = with Florence + The Machine
    * = with Harry Styles

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Michelle Obama announces 2022 book tour

Michelle Obama Announces Book Tour

September 21, 2022

Pentatonix tickets A Christmas Spectacular Tour 2022 how to buy dates shows pre-sale ticketmaster

How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix’s 2022 Christmas Tour

September 20, 2022

steel panther 2022 new bassist

Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

September 20, 2022

elvis costello residency gramercy theater tour dates rock music news live tickets

Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wet Leg Add More 2022-2023 Tour Dates, Share Cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy”: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter