Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wet Leg Give Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” a Post-Punk Revamp: Watch

The Isle of Wight band hit the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

wet leg cover steve lacy bad habit bbc radio 1 live lounge indide rock pop news stream watch
Wet Leg (BBC Radio 1)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 8, 2022 | 11:34am ET

    If you’ve done any TikTok scrolling in the past couple of months, you’ve almost certainly heard the infectious Steve Lacy single “Bad Habit.” Now, Wet Leg have caught the bug, putting their own spin on the hit for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.

    Lacy’s original “Bad Habit” appears on his recent album Gemini Rights. While it’s more of a sultry, funky slow jam, Wet Leg kick things up a notch. Here, the tempo has nearly doubled as the Isle of Wight band’s frenetic guitars backdrop their characteristically deadpan vocal delivery. With breakneck hi-hats anchoring the tune, “Bad Habit” works just as a post-punk ripper just as well as Lacy’s R&B earworm. Check out Wet Leg’s cover below.

    Wet Leg recently scored the gig of a lifetime opening for UK and EU dates on Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” in 2023; grab your seats over at Ticketmaster. The Artist of the Month alums shared their self-titled debut album back in April.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rosalia motomami deluxe edition steram pop latin new music

Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

September 9, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

NBC Airs Just 10 Seconds of Ozzy Osbourne's Season Opening NFL Halftime Show

September 8, 2022

run the jewels opening theme

Run the Jewels Soundtrack "Opening Theme" to Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Stream

September 8, 2022

The Police Announce Ghost in the Machine Vinyl Reissue

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wet Leg Give Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" a Post-Punk Revamp: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter