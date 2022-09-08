Wet Leg Give Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” a Post-Punk Revamp: Watch

If you’ve done any TikTok scrolling in the past couple of months, you’ve almost certainly heard the infectious Steve Lacy single “Bad Habit.” Now, Wet Leg have caught the bug, putting their own spin on the hit for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.

Lacy’s original “Bad Habit” appears on his recent album Gemini Rights. While it’s more of a sultry, funky slow jam, Wet Leg kick things up a notch. Here, the tempo has nearly doubled as the Isle of Wight band’s frenetic guitars backdrop their characteristically deadpan vocal delivery. With breakneck hi-hats anchoring the tune, “Bad Habit” works just as a post-punk ripper just as well as Lacy’s R&B earworm. Check out Wet Leg’s cover below.

Wet Leg recently scored the gig of a lifetime opening for UK and EU dates on Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” in 2023; grab your seats over at Ticketmaster. The Artist of the Month alums shared their self-titled debut album back in April.

