Weyes Blood Announces New Album, Shares “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”: Stream

Weyes Blood season is approaching: Natalie Mering’s avant-rock project will return with a new album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on November 18th, 2022 via Sub Pop. Along with the announcement, Mering has unveiled the record’s lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” as well as a batch of 2023 tour dates.
And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is the second in a trilogy of Weyes Blood albums. While its predecessor Titanic Rising (one of our top albums of 2019) was caught up in the anticipation of impending doom, the new album documents being in the thick of the storm and searching for an escape. “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering says in a press release. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.
“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” explores the fraught nature of connection between people, and feeling lonely even while surrounded by others. “Can’t hold on to much of anything/ With this hole in my hand,” Mering sings, her voice gliding over a gradually-crescendoing piano that calls to mind Tori Amos or early Fiona Apple. “I can’t pretend that we always keep what we find/ Oh, yes, everybody splits apart sometimes.”
After a pair of Los Angeles shows this December, Mering’s tour kicks off in Berlin, Germany on January 28th. After a stint through Europe, she’ll return to the US on February 22nd with a show in Nashville, hitting major cities from coast to coast before the final show in Tulsa on April 2nd. Tickets go on sale September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.
Listen to Weyes Blood’s new single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” below. Then, keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, as well as all upcoming tour dates.
Since Titanic Rising, Weyes Blood has appeared on Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, as well as on Tim Heidecker’s 2020 project Fear of Death.
And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Artwork:
And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Tracklist:
01. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody
02. Children of the Empire
03. Grapevine
04. God Turn Me Into a Flower
05. Hearts Aglow
06. And in the Darkness
07. Twin Flame
08. In Holy Flux
09. The Worst Is Done
10. A Given Thing
Weyes Blood 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
01/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
01/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
01/31 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
02/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
02/03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
02/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie
02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/10 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
02/12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/14 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom