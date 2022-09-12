Weyes Blood Announces New Album, Shares “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”: Stream

Weyes Blood season is approaching: Natalie Mering’s avant-rock project will return with a new album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on November 18th, 2022 via Sub Pop. Along with the announcement, Mering has unveiled the record’s lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” as well as a batch of 2023 tour dates.

And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is the second in a trilogy of Weyes Blood albums. While its predecessor Titanic Rising (one of our top albums of 2019) was caught up in the anticipation of impending doom, the new album documents being in the thick of the storm and searching for an escape. “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering says in a press release. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” explores the fraught nature of connection between people, and feeling lonely even while surrounded by others. “Can’t hold on to much of anything/ With this hole in my hand,” Mering sings, her voice gliding over a gradually-crescendoing piano that calls to mind Tori Amos or early Fiona Apple. “I can’t pretend that we always keep what we find/ Oh, yes, everybody splits apart sometimes.”

After a pair of Los Angeles shows this December, Mering’s tour kicks off in Berlin, Germany on January 28th. After a stint through Europe, she’ll return to the US on February 22nd with a show in Nashville, hitting major cities from coast to coast before the final show in Tulsa on April 2nd. Tickets go on sale September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.

Listen to Weyes Blood’s new single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” below. Then, keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, as well as all upcoming tour dates.

Since Titanic Rising, Weyes Blood has appeared on Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, as well as on Tim Heidecker’s 2020 project Fear of Death.

And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Artwork:

And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Tracklist:

01. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

02. Children of the Empire

03. Grapevine

04. God Turn Me Into a Flower

05. Hearts Aglow

06. And in the Darkness

07. Twin Flame

08. In Holy Flux

09. The Worst Is Done

10. A Given Thing

Weyes Blood 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

01/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

01/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

01/31 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

02/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

02/03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

02/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie

02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

02/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/10 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

02/12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/14 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom