Weyes Blood Announces New Album, Shares "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody": Stream

Plus, 2023 tour dates in Europe and North America

Weyes Blood, photo by Neil Krug
September 12, 2022 | 2:31pm ET

    Weyes Blood season is approaching: Natalie Mering’s avant-rock project will return with a new album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on November 18th, 2022 via Sub Pop. Along with the announcement, Mering has unveiled the record’s lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” as well as a batch of 2023 tour dates.

    And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is the second in a trilogy of Weyes Blood albums. While its predecessor Titanic Rising (one of our top albums of 2019) was caught up in the anticipation of impending doom, the new album documents being in the thick of the storm and searching for an escape. “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering says in a press release. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” explores the fraught nature of connection between people, and feeling lonely even while surrounded by others. “Can’t hold on to much of anything/ With this hole in my hand,” Mering sings, her voice gliding over a gradually-crescendoing piano that calls to mind Tori Amos or early Fiona Apple. “I can’t pretend that we always keep what we find/ Oh, yes, everybody splits apart sometimes.”

    After a pair of Los Angeles shows this December, Mering’s tour kicks off in Berlin, Germany on January 28th. After a stint through Europe, she’ll return to the US on February 22nd with a show in Nashville, hitting major cities from coast to coast before the final show in Tulsa on April 2nd. Tickets go on sale September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.

    Listen to Weyes Blood’s new single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” below. Then, keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, as well as all upcoming tour dates.

    Since Titanic Rising, Weyes Blood has appeared on Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Clubas well as on Tim Heidecker’s 2020 project Fear of Death.

    And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Artwork:

    And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Tracklist:
    01. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody
    02. Children of the Empire
    03. Grapevine
    04. God Turn Me Into a Flower
    05. Hearts Aglow
    06. And in the Darkness
    07. Twin Flame
    08. In Holy Flux
    09. The Worst Is Done
    10. A Given Thing

    Weyes Blood 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    01/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
    01/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
    01/31 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    02/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    02/03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
    02/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    02/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie
    02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    02/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    02/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    02/10 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    02/12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    02/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    02/14 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
    02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    02/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    02/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    02/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    03/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
    03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
    03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

