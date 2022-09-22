When Will Hocus Pocus 2 Be Available To Stream?

A Halloween classic is finally getting its long-awaited sequel 29 years later. Hocus Pocus originally debut in 1993 as a box office bomb, failing to compete with movie juggernauts Jurassic Park and Free Willy on its initial July release. Despite its initial poor reception, time proved to be the film’s ally, as DVD sales and repeated broadcasts on cable TV introduced the movie to a younger audience. Children, families, and others alike became entranced by the dazzling and eccentric personalities of The Sanderson Sisters, cementing the film as a cult classic.

Hocus Pocus is now considered a quintessential Halloween film, encapsulating both the humor and sickening horror of the holiday. Due to its rapid growth in popularity over the years, it’s no wonder that it was granted a sequel: Following the release of its first trailer, Hocus Pocus 2 has rekindled the spooktacular joy within fans of the cult classic in the lead-up to its digital release. Here are the details on how to stream Hocus Pocus 2 this September.

When Will I Be Able To Stream Hocus Pocus 2?

As a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration, Hocus Pocus 2 will release digitally on September 30 at 12 AM PT. Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the film straight away. Unfortunately for fans of the big screen, Hocus Pocus 2 was made exclusively for Disney+. There will not be a theatrical release.

How Can I Watch Hocus Pocus 2 For Free?

Advertisement

Related Video

Subscribers to Disney+ will be able to watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free the day that it releases. Non-subscribers will need to either gain a Disney+ subscription themselves or watch with someone else that already has a subscription.

What Is Hocus Pocus 2 About?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as The Sanderson sisters, three witches who prey on the lives of children to feed their own power. When they are accidentally brought back to life by three high-school students, the students have to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking havoc on modern-day Salem.