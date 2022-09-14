Whitmer Thomas Ponders Why “Everything that Feels Good Is Bad” on New Single: Stream

Before Whitmer Thomas shares his new album The Older I Get the Funnier I Was this October, the comedian-musician has shared another preview today with the single and its accompanying music video.

Sonically, “Everything that Feels Good Is Bad” is on the mellower side for Thomas, layering gentle acoustics over an electronic beat before the song swells into a rush of placid dream-pop. The song tackles the habit of gluttonous self-destruction in all its forms, effortlessly weaving the morose with the mundane: “Is it intermittent fasting or an eating disorder?/ Do I need all my old birthday cards or am I a hoarder?” he sings.

“This song is about all of the unhealthy things I know I’m not supposed to do that I get some satisfaction out of doing in the moment,” Thomas explains in a press release. “Whether it be socially, emotionally, or physically I ain’t got a lick of self control. I’m a child of addicts, and I’m lucky not to have a drug problem, but I think it’s manifested in me being a goofy dumbass around people who I want to think I’m cool or eating 20 Buffalo wings even though I felt sick after six.”

Related Video

Watch Thomas in the self-directed video for “Everything that Feels Good Is Bad” below.

The Older I Get the Funnier I Was is out October 21st via Hardly Art, and pre-orders are ongoing. Thomas has already shared its lead single “Rigamarole,” and he’ll be celebrating its release this fall with a North American tour. Get tickets to those gigs over at Ticketmaster.