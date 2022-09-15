Naomi Ackie Stars as Whitney Houston in First Trailer for Upcoming Biopic: Watch

Sony has revealed the first look at I Wanna Dance with Somebody, its upcoming Whitney Houston biopic starring Naomi Ackie. Watch the newly revealed trailer below.

Set to hit theaters on December 21st, I Wanna Dance with Somebody was directed by Kasi Lemmons (The Photograph) with a script penned by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody). Stanley Tucci stars opposite of Ackie as legendary record producer Clive Davis.

The film was made in cooperation with the Whitney Houston Estate, with Whitney’s sister-in-law, Pat Houston, and Clive Davis on board as producers.

Advertisement

Related Video

The film’s title, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, takes its name from Houston’s 1987 No. 1 single. According to a press release, the producers promise “a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.” Based on the trailer, those shop-stopping performances include Houston’s legendary performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, as well as her initial audition for Davis.