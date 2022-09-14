Wolf Alice Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of Tour Memories, Favorite Albums and More

It’s Consequence’s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be featuring a series of retrospective pieces encompassing our publication’s history — and the entertainment landscape at large. But we’re also giving our favorite artists a chance to do some reflecting with our Consequestionnaire, beginning today with Wolf Alice.

From the very beginning, Consequence has known that we’re not just here to cover the big, headline-grabbing stars. We’ve always prided ourselves on using our platform to spotlight upcoming talent, elevating rising artists on their way to headline-status. What started as simply “Listen” became “CoSigns” and grew into our Artist of the Month series, but each iteration had the same mission: find the next big thing.

Over the years, we’ve helped introduce the world to HAIM, Deafheaven, SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Saba, and so many more incredible artists. As we’ve grown as a publication, we’ve watched them all grow into cultural powerhouse and household names. Now, we’re not going to sit here and say we deserve all the credit — but we’ve been there from the start, and these artists are as much a part of our story as we are of theirs.

Advertisement

Related Video

As part of our Consequence: 15 Years of Sound content series, we’re asking a few of our favorite former AOTMs and CoSigns to reflect on the past decade and a half with our Consequestionnaire. To kick things off, we caught up with London alt-rockers Wolf Alice.

We first gave Wolf Alice the CoSign stamp of approval back in July of 2015, right around the release of their breakthrough debut, My Love Is Cool. The LP would go on to be nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, while the track “Moaning Lise Smile” received a Grammy nomination. Since then, Wolf Alice have actually won the Mercury Prize (for 2017’s Visions of a Life), and they recently took home the Brit Award for British Group just this year. See, we told you they were great!

The band’s Ellie Roswell (vocals and guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar), Theo Ellis (bass), and Joel Amey (drums) each took turns answering parts of our Q&A, and you can read Wolf Alice’s complete Consequestionnaire below. Then, stay tuned throughout the next few weeks as we catch up with more of our biggest CoSigns and Artists of the Month.