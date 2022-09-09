Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip of Himself Shredding “Eruption” to Mark Anniversary of Van Halen Classic: Watch

Wolfgang also plans to record his second Mammoth WVH album in the coming weeks

wolfgang van halen eruption
Wolfgang Van Halen, via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 9, 2022 | 12:01pm ET

    Eddie Van Halen recorded his legendary shred guitar instrumental “Eruption” 45 years ago today this week. To mark the anniversary, the late rock icon’s son Wolfgang Van Halen posted a clip of himself ripping through part of the track in the studio in 2015.

    Wrote Wolfgang on Twitter: “In honor of Eruption being recorded 45 years ago today, here’s me playing part of it on the guitar it was recorded on in 2015 while tracking some guitars for the first @MammothWVH … Love you, Pop”

    Wolfgang lets loose and comes very close to replicating his dad’s virtuosic talents. “Eruption” stands as one of the greatest guitar instrumentals of all-time and could be considered the earliest example of the guitar shredder style, as it was released on Van Halen’s self-titled debut in 1978.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Wolfgang announced that he is set to begin work on the second Mammoth WVH record as soon as next week. During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan urged Wolfgang to drop the second Mammoth record “asap.” Wolfgang responded: “I start next week!”

    The first Mammoth WVH was completed over multiple years — as the 2015 studio clip of “Eruption” can attest — and went on to receive rave reviews, bolstered by the viral hit “Distance.” Here’s hoping the follow-up will take less time.

    Wolfgang has since toured with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Halestorm, and Dirty Honey. His band will head out on a North American tour with Alter Bridge in January 2023. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    alter bridge mammoth wvh tour 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Alter Bridge Announce 2023 North American Tour with Mammoth WVH

    While Wolfgang doesn’t perform Van Halen songs during Mammoth WVH shows, he did rock two of the band’s classics during Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London this past weekend.

    Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred “Eruption” below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Aerosmith Performs in Boston

Aerosmith Rock 50th Anniversary Show at Boston's Fenway Park: Photos + Video

September 9, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

NBC Airs Just 10 Seconds of Ozzy Osbourne's Season Opening NFL Halftime Show

September 8, 2022

hanoi rocks 2022 reunion

Original Hanoi Rocks Lineup to Reunite for Singer Michael Monroe's 60th Birthday Concert

September 8, 2022

Celtic Frost box set

Massive Celtic Frost Box Set Collects Recordings from 1984 Through 1987

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip of Himself Shredding "Eruption" to Mark Anniversary of Van Halen Classic: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter