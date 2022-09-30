Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Burning” on Top of Lava on Kimmel: Watch

From the new album Cool It Down

yeah yeah yeahs burning jimmy kimmel live
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 30, 2022 | 9:57am ET

    Who better to perform during Jimmy Kimmel’s Brooklyn residency than New York art punks Yeah Yeah Yeahs? Watch Karen O and company run through their new song “Burning” on the comedian’s late show below.

    Karen O set up shop on a platform designed to look like hardening lava, with Nick Zinner and Brian Chase scattered around her as if they’d landed there after being shot out of a volcano. The 43-year-old lead singer still has the showmanship that made Yeah Yeah Yeahs a household name; she stomped and danced in place, managing to keep her eyes up despite the chance of a perilous drop below. When she needed to put her whole breath into a phrase, she kept her hands moving, so that the performance remained a feast for eyes and ears at every step along the way.

    “Burning” appears  on Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ newly released album Cool It Downtheir first LP since 2013’s MosquitoThe band announced the album by sharing the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” a welcome comeback track we named Song of the Week.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the coming days, they’ll headline shows in New York and LA; tickets to those dates are on sale now.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

alex g colbert late show miracles indie rock music news late night tv performances watch listen

Alex G Brings His "Miracles" to Colbert: Watch

September 30, 2022

future love you better jimmy kimmel live dream sequence

Future Interrupts Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a "Love You Better" Dream Sequence: Watch

September 29, 2022

Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign perform "Willing to Trust" on Fallon

Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign Perform "Willing to Trust" on Fallon: Watch

September 28, 2022

Run the Jewels on Kimmel

Run the Jewels Perform "ooh la la" on Kimmel: Watch

September 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform "Burning" on Top of Lava on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter