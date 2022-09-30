Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Burning” on Top of Lava on Kimmel: Watch

Who better to perform during Jimmy Kimmel’s Brooklyn residency than New York art punks Yeah Yeah Yeahs? Watch Karen O and company run through their new song “Burning” on the comedian’s late show below.

Karen O set up shop on a platform designed to look like hardening lava, with Nick Zinner and Brian Chase scattered around her as if they’d landed there after being shot out of a volcano. The 43-year-old lead singer still has the showmanship that made Yeah Yeah Yeahs a household name; she stomped and danced in place, managing to keep her eyes up despite the chance of a perilous drop below. When she needed to put her whole breath into a phrase, she kept her hands moving, so that the performance remained a feast for eyes and ears at every step along the way.

“Burning” appears on Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ newly released album Cool It Down, their first LP since 2013’s Mosquito. The band announced the album by sharing the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” a welcome comeback track we named Song of the Week.

In the coming days, they’ll headline shows in New York and LA; tickets to those dates are on sale now.