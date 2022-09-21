YUNGBLUD on How Information Kills Art, Sampling The Cure, and Channeling Radiohead

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

YUNGBLUD joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new self-titled LP. The British musician/actor a.k.a. Dominic Harrison talks about the joy of midnight album releases, why he chose to self-title the record, the criticism one gets when getting more famous, and how those moments found their way into songs like “The Funeral.”

He also discusses the conversational style of lyrics he was going for this time around; sampling The Cure; channeling Radiohead and The Jam; and coming up alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Mac Miller.

