YUNGBLUD on How Information Kills Art, Sampling The Cure, and Channeling Radiohead

Dominic Harrison talks about his new self-titled album, conversational lyrics, and more

YUNGBLUD self-titled album
Kyle Meredith with YUNGBLUD, photo courtesy of Locomotion/Geffen Records
Consequence Staff
September 21, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    YUNGBLUD joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new self-titled LP. The British musician/actor a.k.a. Dominic Harrison talks about the joy of midnight album releases, why he chose to self-title the record, the criticism one gets when getting more famous, and how those moments found their way into songs like “The Funeral.”

    Related Video

    He also discusses the conversational style of lyrics he was going for this time around; sampling The Cure; channeling Radiohead and The Jam; and coming up alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Mac Miller.

    Listen to YUNGBLUD discuss his new self-titled LP and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. And as always, don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

