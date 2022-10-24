Menu
Steamship Passengers Hit the Distress Signal in 1899 Trailer: Watch

The Netflix horror series premieres on November 17th

1899 (Netflix)
October 24, 2022 | 2:42pm ET

    The full-length trailer for 1899 has officially docked online and the upcoming Netflix horror-mystery series, anchored by Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, looks eerily terrifying.

    The clip goes full-steam ahead from the start as the European migrant ship Kerberos, traveling from London to New York at the turn of the 19th century, stumbles upon the Prometheus, a vessel long-assumed to have been lost at sea. Though the discoveries made by the ship’s scouting team as well as the source of subsequent, supernatural occurrences remain shrouded in secrecy, the trailer suggest the importance of a menacing triangular symbol that has some type of hold on Kerberos’ passengers.

    Amongst the preview’s cult-like gatherings, armed mutiny, and Jimi Hendrix’s cover of “All Along the Watchtower,” one crew-member hints at the horrors lurking just below depths, saying, “We all wear masks while we try to hide who we are.” We also get another look at the seismic whirlpool first revealed in the show’s teaser, and the new straight-ahead angle is downright bone-chilling as the glowing vortex draws in the doomed steamship. Watch the official trailer for 1899 below.

    The series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Mathilde Ollivier, Rosalie Craig, and Jonas Bloquet. It was created and executive produced by bo Odar and Friese, with the latter writing the pilot episode.

    1899 begins streaming on Netflix November 17th.

