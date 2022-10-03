A Day to Remember Announce Fall 2022 US Acoustic Tour

A Day to Remember have announced a Fall 2022 US acoustic tour with support from Wage War.

The “Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour” will kick off following A Day to Remember’s current headlining tour. The acoustic outing begins on November 29th the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and runs through December 21st at the Dr. Philips Center in Orlando. The upcoming shows will see the band performing a career-spanning acoustic set each night in some of the most renowned theater venues across the country.

Ticket presale begins tomorrow (October 4th) at 10 a.m. ET, and general on-sale starts Friday (October 7th) at 10 a.m. ET. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

As mentioned, A Day to Remember are currently on a full-electric headlining run with support from The Used and The Ghost Inside. The trek continues tomorrow night (October 4th) in Oklahoma City and wraps up October 29th in Las Vegas.

It’s been an eventful year for A Day to Remember, who rang in 2022 with a new version of their song “Re-Entry” featuring Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus (the original song was included on the 2021 album You’re Welcome). The band has since released another single, “Miracle,” back in July.

Below you can see the full list of dates for A Day to Remember’s fall 2022 US acoustic tour. Get tickets here.

A Day to Remember’s US Acoustic Tour Dates with Wage War:

11/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

12/05 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/07 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theatre

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

12/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

12/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

12/15 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

12/17 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

12/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

12/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center

12/21 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Philips Center