Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

A Day to Remember Announce Fall 2022 US Acoustic Tour

The run kicks off in late November with support from Wage War

A Day to Remember acoustic tour
A Day to Remember, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 3, 2022 | 12:21pm ET

    A Day to Remember have announced a Fall 2022 US acoustic tour with support from Wage War.

    The “Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour” will kick off following A Day to Remember’s current headlining tour. The acoustic outing begins on November 29th the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and runs through December 21st at the Dr. Philips Center in Orlando. The upcoming shows will see the band performing a career-spanning acoustic set each night in some of the most renowned theater venues across the country.

    Ticket presale begins tomorrow (October 4th) at 10 a.m. ET, and general on-sale starts Friday (October 7th) at 10 a.m. ET. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    As mentioned, A Day to Remember are currently on a full-electric headlining run with support from The Used and The Ghost Inside. The trek continues tomorrow night (October 4th) in Oklahoma City and wraps up October 29th in Las Vegas.

    Advertisement

    It’s been an eventful year for A Day to Remember, who rang in 2022 with a new version of their song “Re-Entry” featuring Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus (the original song was included on the 2021 album You’re Welcome). The band has since released another single, “Miracle,” back in July.

    A Day to Remember Mark Hoppus song
     Editor's Pick
    A Day To Remember Release New Version of “Re-Entry” Featuring Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus

    Below you can see the full list of dates for A Day to Remember’s fall 2022 US acoustic tour. Get tickets here.

    A Day to Remember’s US Acoustic Tour Dates with Wage War:
    11/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    12/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    12/05 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    12/07 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theatre
    12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    12/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
    12/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
    12/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    12/15 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
    12/17 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    12/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
    12/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
    12/21 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Philips Center

    Advertisement

    A Day to Remember acoustic tour

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ringo starr covid 19 cancels tour dates the beatles rock music live news

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Tour Dates

October 3, 2022

ed sheeran 2023 tour dates pop music concert music news tickets

Ed Sheeran Announces North American Tour Dates for 2023

October 3, 2022

Arctic Monkeys to tour in 2023

Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

October 3, 2022

bono surrender memoir u2 songs

Bono Announces Book Tour

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

A Day to Remember Announce Fall 2022 US Acoustic Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter