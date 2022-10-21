Norwegian synth pop greats a-ha have returned with their first new album in seven years. Entitled True North, the 12-track collection is out today alongside a companion film.

The trio of Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy recorded True North in November 2021 in Bodø, the Norwegian city located 90km above the Arctic Circle.

In the companion film, a-ha perform the album’s material with the accompaniment of Norway’s Arctic Philharmonic. Interspersed throughout the picture are scenes of actors portraying life in the north. “True North is a letter from a-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway with new music,” explained Magne in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

Stream True North via Apple Music and Spotify below. The film is now available for rental and purchase via VOD platforms.

True North Artwork:

Tracklist:

01. I’m In

02. Hunter In The Hills

03. As If

04. Between The Halo And The Horn

05. True North

06. Bumblebee

07. Forest For The Trees

08. Bluest Blue

09. Make Me Understand

10. You Have What It Takes

11. Summer Rain

12. Oh My Word