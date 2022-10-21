Menu
a-ha Premiere New Album True North: Stream

Marking the synth pop group's first collection of new music in seven years

a-ha
a-ha, photo courtesy of band
October 21, 2022 | 10:03am ET

    Norwegian synth pop greats a-ha have returned with their first new album in seven years. Entitled True North, the 12-track collection is out today alongside a companion film.

    The trio of Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy recorded True North in November 2021 in Bodø, the Norwegian city located 90km above the Arctic Circle.

    In the companion film, a-ha perform the album’s material with the accompaniment of Norway’s Arctic Philharmonic. Interspersed throughout the picture are scenes of actors portraying life in the north. “True North is a letter from a-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway with new music,” explained Magne in a statement.

    Stream True North via Apple Music and Spotify below. The film is now available for rental and purchase via VOD platforms.

    True North Artwork:

    a-ha True North

    Tracklist:
    01. I’m In
    02. Hunter In The Hills
    03. As If
    04. Between The Halo And The Horn
    05. True North
    06. Bumblebee
    07. Forest For The Trees
    08. Bluest Blue
    09. Make Me Understand
    10. You Have What It Takes
    11. Summer Rain
    12. Oh My Word

