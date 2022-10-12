Highway to Spell: AC/DC Inspire New Children’s Alphabet Book

Rock heroes AC/DC have inspired a new children’s alphabet book, The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, due for release on November 11th in the band’s native country of Australia.

The book was designed and produced by Paul McNeil and is targeted at pre-schoolers who are learning their ABCs. Each letter features a reference to the band, and the viewable page samples on the publisher’s website are downright adorable.

“A is for Angus [Young], who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck,” reads the page for the initial letter of the alphabet. The facing page features a cartoon caricature of the iconic guitarist. Meanwhile, bassist Cliff Williams gets the third letter of the alphabet: “C is for Cliff, who plays on the bass, likes only 4 notes and has a nice face.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page,” said Brian Taranto, founder of publisher/merchandising brand Love Police [via NME]. “[Paul McNeil] has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”

While the alphabet book is perfect for the young rockers out there, adult AC/DC fans can also get their literary fix when frontman Brian Johnson’s long-awaited memoir, The Lives of Brian, drops on October 25th in the US. The book arrives after a year-long delay following its initial release date of October 2021.

The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet retails for $24.95 (AUS) and can be pre-ordered via the Love Police website. Check out the cover and some sample pages below.