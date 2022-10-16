Adam Sandler Announces Standup Tour

Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road for a Fall 2022 standup tour. The 22-city US trek will feature a currently unannounced surprise guest.

The arena tour kicks off on October 20th in Uncasville, Connecticut ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, Raleigh, San Diego, Las Vegas, and more. It will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on December 11th.

Tickets for Sandler’s December tour dates goes on sale beginning Monday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (a pre-sale is now ongoing using the access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the rest of the tour dates are now on sale via Ticketmaster

Sandler last took his signature blend of comedy and music on the road in 2019 following his Netflix special 100% Fresh, which hit the streamer one year earlier. Since then, he has given the performance of his career in Uncut Gems, starred as a basketball scout in the sports drama Hustle, and played a more comedic role in Hubie Halloween.

Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates:

10/20 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah

12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/08 — San Manuel, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

12/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

12/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include news of Sandler’s west coast tour dates.