Adam Sandler Announces Standup Tour

22-city trek kicks off in October

adam sandler fall 2022 us tour dates
October 16, 2022 | 10:42am ET

    Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road for a Fall 2022 standup tour. The 22-city US trek will feature a currently unannounced surprise guest.

    The arena tour kicks off on October 20th in Uncasville, Connecticut ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, Raleigh, San Diego, Las Vegas, and more. It will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on December 11th.

    Tickets for Sandler’s December tour dates goes on sale beginning Monday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (a pre-sale is now ongoing using the access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the rest of the tour dates are now on sale via Ticketmaster

    Sandler last took his signature blend of comedy and music on the road in 2019 following his Netflix special 100% Fresh, which hit the streamer one year earlier. Since then, he has given the performance of his career in Uncut Gems, starred as a basketball scout in the sports drama Hustle, and played a more comedic role in Hubie Halloween.

    Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/20 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
    10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
    10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    11/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah
    12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    12/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    12/08 — San Manuel, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino
    12/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
    12/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
    12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include news of Sandler’s west coast tour dates.

