Adele Drinks Wine in the Music Video for “I Drink Wine”: Watch

The latest visual in support of her new album 30

Adele in “I Drink Wine” music video
October 26, 2022 | 12:40pm ET

    “I Drink Wine” was the first music video Adele shot for 30and now, almost a year after the album’s release, the visual for the track has finally arrived. Check it out below.

    The visuals show Adele floating on an inner tube down a meandering river, a glass of wine in one hand and an eye on her memories as they’re reenacted along the riverbank. Along the way she’s joined by synchronized swimmers and tempted by handsome shirtless men and sobriety. Check it out below.

    Released last November, 30 broke sales records and helped CD sales reach a near two-decade high. On November 18th, Adele will kick off “Weekends with Adele,” her Las Vegas residency that she rescheduled from last winter after citing COVID delays and a subpar setup. The residency goes through March, and tickets are on sale here.

