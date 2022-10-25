Menu
adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous"

Kanye West, photo via Getty Images
October 25, 2022 | 7:38am ET

    adidas has terminated its long-running partnership with Kanye West in light of the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments and other abhorrent behavior.

    “adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

    adidas originally partnered with West in 2013 for the release of his popular Yeezy sneaker. The collaboration proved incredibly lucrative, generating an estimated $2 billion a year, close to 10 percent of the company’s annual revenue, according to The Washington Post.

    However, even before West’s recent antisemitic rants, his relationship with adidas had deteriorated. He accused the company of stealing his designs, and tried to intimidate executives by showing them pornography.

    adidas is but the latest company to terminate its relationship with West; fashion house Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, and the bank JPMorgan Chase all took similar actions in recent days. Additionally, Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, severed ties with West after being hired just last week because the rapper refused to retract his antisemitic comments.

