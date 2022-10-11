Menu
Adnan Syed Freed, Prosecutors Drop All Charges Without Retrial

After 22 years in prison

adnan syed free prosecutors drop charges no retrial
Adnan Syed
October 11, 2022 | 10:21am ET

    Adnan Syed is a free man, now and forever. Prosecutors have dropped charges against the subject of the popular true-crime podcast Serial, the Baltimore Sun reports, with no expectation of a retrial. He served 22 years in prison.

    Prosecutors asked to have the conviction thrown out after a year-long investigation uncovered two other potential suspects. At least one of them was never disclosed to Syed’s attorney during the original trial for the 1999 murder Syed’s ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

    This is a developing story…

