Adnan Syed Freed, Prosecutors Drop All Charges Without Retrial

Adnan Syed is a free man, now and forever. Prosecutors have dropped charges against the subject of the popular true-crime podcast Serial, the Baltimore Sun reports, with no expectation of a retrial. He served 22 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked to have the conviction thrown out after a year-long investigation uncovered two other potential suspects. At least one of them was never disclosed to Syed’s attorney during the original trial for the 1999 murder Syed’s ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

This is a developing story…