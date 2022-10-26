Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Algiers Announce New Album SHOOK, Share “Irreversible Damage” with Zack de la Rocha: Stream

Plus, 2023 tour dates in Europe

Advertisement
algiers shook
Algiers, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Follow
October 26, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Algiers are getting ready to make you move with their upcoming fourth studio album SHOOK. Ahead of its February 24th release via Matador, the band have today shared its lead single “Irreversible Damage,” featuring Zack de la Rocha, as well as 2023 European tour dates.

    With their distinct sound that spans post-punk to hip-hop, Algiers have recruited a star-studded team of collaborators on SHOOK, which the band describes as “the most Algiers record that [they’ve] ever made.” In addition to Rage Against the Machine’s de la Rocha, the album boasts appearances from billy woods, Big Rube, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring, Backxwash, and more across its whopping 17-song tracklist.

    “Irreversible Damage” embodies the powerful spirit you’ll hear on SHOOK, driven by a rattling beat and ominous, clashing synths. “This a relapse/ What it be god/ No rehab for my jihad/ A rapture in a grief storm/ Time on my neck an’ it be gone,” de la Rocha spits, each syllable full of fury.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After one Brooklyn show in December, Algiers begin their European tour on February 9th at Dublins Workman’s. They’ll hit major cities across the UK and EU including Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Warsaw, Prague, and morel, before completing the leg in London on March 8th. Then, they’ll head to Austin for SXSW 2023. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or at Algiers’ website.

    Pre-orders for SHOOK are ongoing. Below, listen to “Irreversible Damage” and see the album’s artwork and tracklist, and then keep scrolling to see Algiers’ full tour schedule.

    Algiers’ last album was 2020’s There Is No Year. That same year, they also featured on Massive Attack’s Eutopia EP.

    Advertisement

    SHOOK Artwork:

    algiers shook irreversible damage zack de la rocha single album announce stream

    SHOOK Tracklist:
    01. Everybody Shatter (feat. Big Rube)
    02. Irreversible Damage (feat. Zack de la Rocha)
    03. 73%
    04. Cleanse Your Guilt Here
    05. As It Resounds (feat. Big Rube)
    06. Bite Back (feat. billy woods & Backxwash)
    07. Out of Style Tragedy (feat. Mark Cisneros)
    08. Comment #2
    09. A Good Man
    10. I Can’t Stand It! (feat. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
    11. All You See Is
    12. Green Iris
    13. Born (feat. LaToya Kent)
    14. Cold World (feat. Nadah El Shazly)
    15. Something Wrong
    16. An Echophonic Soul (feat. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)
    17. Momentary (feat. Lee Bains III)

    Algiers 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/15 – Brooklyn, NY, National Sawdust
    02/09 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s
    02/10-12 The Hauge, NE @ Grauzone Festival
    02/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
    02/16 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
    02/17 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson
    02/18 – Pordenone, IT @ Capitol
    02/20 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Šiška
    02/21 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
    02/22 – Linz, AT @ Posthof
    02/24 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
    02/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
    03/01 – Dresden, Beatpol
    03/02 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
    03/03 – Bielefeld, DE @ Forum
    03/04 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
    03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
    03/07 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    03/08 – London, UK @ The Dome
    03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Around The Web

Latest Stories

show me the body 2023 tour

Show Me the Body Announce 2023 North American Tour Ahead of New Album

October 26, 2022

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Tour

October 25, 2022

keshi tickets hell and back tour 2023 how to buy

How to Get Tickets to keshi's 2023 Tour

October 25, 2022

Quasi Announce New Album Breaking the Balls of History, Share "Queen of Ears": Stream

October 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Algiers Announce New Album SHOOK, Share "Irreversible Damage" with Zack de la Rocha: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter