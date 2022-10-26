Algiers Announce New Album SHOOK, Share “Irreversible Damage” with Zack de la Rocha: Stream

Algiers are getting ready to make you move with their upcoming fourth studio album SHOOK. Ahead of its February 24th release via Matador, the band have today shared its lead single “Irreversible Damage,” featuring Zack de la Rocha, as well as 2023 European tour dates.

With their distinct sound that spans post-punk to hip-hop, Algiers have recruited a star-studded team of collaborators on SHOOK, which the band describes as “the most Algiers record that [they’ve] ever made.” In addition to Rage Against the Machine’s de la Rocha, the album boasts appearances from billy woods, Big Rube, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring, Backxwash, and more across its whopping 17-song tracklist.

“Irreversible Damage” embodies the powerful spirit you’ll hear on SHOOK, driven by a rattling beat and ominous, clashing synths. “This a relapse/ What it be god/ No rehab for my jihad/ A rapture in a grief storm/ Time on my neck an’ it be gone,” de la Rocha spits, each syllable full of fury.

After one Brooklyn show in December, Algiers begin their European tour on February 9th at Dublins Workman’s. They’ll hit major cities across the UK and EU including Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Warsaw, Prague, and morel, before completing the leg in London on March 8th. Then, they’ll head to Austin for SXSW 2023. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or at Algiers’ website.

Pre-orders for SHOOK are ongoing. Below, listen to “Irreversible Damage” and see the album’s artwork and tracklist, and then keep scrolling to see Algiers’ full tour schedule.

Algiers’ last album was 2020’s There Is No Year. That same year, they also featured on Massive Attack’s Eutopia EP.

SHOOK Artwork:

SHOOK Tracklist:

01. Everybody Shatter (feat. Big Rube)

02. Irreversible Damage (feat. Zack de la Rocha)

03. 73%

04. Cleanse Your Guilt Here

05. As It Resounds (feat. Big Rube)

06. Bite Back (feat. billy woods & Backxwash)

07. Out of Style Tragedy (feat. Mark Cisneros)

08. Comment #2

09. A Good Man

10. I Can’t Stand It! (feat. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11. All You See Is

12. Green Iris

13. Born (feat. LaToya Kent)

14. Cold World (feat. Nadah El Shazly)

15. Something Wrong

16. An Echophonic Soul (feat. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)

17. Momentary (feat. Lee Bains III)

Algiers 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY, National Sawdust

02/09 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s

02/10-12 The Hauge, NE @ Grauzone Festival

02/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

02/16 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

02/17 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson

02/18 – Pordenone, IT @ Capitol

02/20 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Šiška

02/21 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

02/22 – Linz, AT @ Posthof

02/24 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

02/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

03/01 – Dresden, Beatpol

03/02 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

03/03 – Bielefeld, DE @ Forum

03/04 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

03/07 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

03/08 – London, UK @ The Dome

03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW