Alice Cooper’s 2022 Christmas Pudding Concert to Feature Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, and More

The December show benefits Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers

Sammy Hagar (publicity photo), Alice Cooper (photo by Raymond Ahner), and Rob Zombie (photo by Raymond Ahner)
October 20, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    Alice Cooper has tapped Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, and more for his 20th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser concert, which is set to take place on December 3rd at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

    Rounding out the bill for the evening is Gin Blossoms, Sixwire, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer. In addition, there will also be performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year’s “Proof Is in the Pudding” music and dance competition — Cooper’s take on American Idol.

    As with Cooper’s previous Christmas Pudding fundraisers, all proceeds directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12 through 20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.

    “We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” Cooper said. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

    Tickets for the event range from $40 to $300 and can be purchased at this location.

    Original Alice Cooper Band Is Working on More New Music

    In other news, Cooper just revealed that he is once again working on new music with the original members of the Alice Cooper band. While there is no set date for the release of new material, the group has recorded around a dozen tracks with veteran producer Bob Ezrin for a future project.

    Meanwhile, Cooper recently wrapped up a fall North American tour, but fans can still catch the shock-rock legend at a high profile Halloween gig alongside the Original Misfits on October 29th at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

