Alice in Chains’ Dirt Re-Enters Top 10 of Billboard 200 Chart on Its 30th Anniversary

It marks the first time the album has appeared on the chart since 1994

Alice in Chains, photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
October 7, 2022 | 12:20pm ET

    Alice in Chains’ seminal 1992 album, Dirt, has re-entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart 30 years after its release. The chart achievement comes thanks in large part to a 30th anniversary remastered reissue of the LP, which was released on September 23rd.

    Featuring such classics as “Would?,” “Them Bones,” and “Rooster,” Dirt is considered by many as Alice in Chains’ masterpiece. It is the subject of the new season of Consequence‘s podcast The Opus, with Episode 1 having premiered earlier this week (listen above).

    The appearance of Dirt at No. 9 is the first time it’s cracked the Billboard 200 since 1994, and its highest position on the chart since nabbing the No. 8 slot on October 24th, 1992. It had debuted at No. 6 a week earlier.

    Overall, Dirt moved 26,000 equivalent album units in the most recent chart week, marking a 641% increase over the prior week. The remastered 2LP reissue comes in standard black vinyl, a Walmart exclusive red-colored variant, and an orange-colored limited-edition box set available via the band’s webstore.

    Alice in Chains’ Dirt Was a Venn Diagram of Grunge, Metal, and Hard Rock: The Opus

    Meanwhile, Alice in Chains are wrapping up a tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush. The outing ends with shows in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Friday night (October 7th) and Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday (October 8th), with tickets available here. See Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale discussing his experience touring with Alice in Chains in Heavy Consequence‘s video interview below.

     

