Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Alice in Chains are seen as one of the bands that helped define the hard rock era that arose from early-1990s Seattle. However, their precise style didn’t exactly align with the music being put out by Nirvana, Mudhoney, Soundgarden, or even Pearl Jam.

Advertisement

Related Video

At a time when the entire music industry was laser focused on the rise of grunge music, Alice in Chains sat both at the epicenter of a global movement and on its periphery. Although Dirt emerged as the Seattle sound began to dominate the charts, it sat in the middle of a grunge, metal, and hard rock Venn diagram, refusing to adhere to the confines of a single musical form.

It’s this unique sonic positioning that we examine in the debut episode of The Opus: Alice in Chains’ Dirt, our new season of the hit music history podcast. Host Adam Unze takes a look at Alice in Chains’ place in the burgeoning grunge scene, both in how they defied that categorization and how they embodied it. Joining him in this exploration of the legendary album are Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, City and Colour musician Dallas Green, and author Mark Yarm (Everybody Loves Our Town: An Oral History of Grunge).

Listen to Episode 1 of The Opus: Alice in Chains’ Dirt above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to keep up with all the brand new episodes of Season 18.

Advertisement

Fans of The Opus can also pick up an official Opus hoodie or T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now buttons below.