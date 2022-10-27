Menu
The Legacy of Alice in Chains’ Dirt Spans Generations: The Opus

On the season finale of The Opus podcast, we look at AIC's continued impact on modern music

The Opus: Alice in Chains' Dirt
October 27, 2022 | 10:22am ET

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    On this season of The Opus podcast, we’ve explored why Alice in ChainsDirt is considered such a classic album — from its place in the ’90s Seattle scene, to its unique sonics, to its deeply personal lyrics. All of that has folded into the lasting legacy of this iconic collection, something that continues to impact music to this day.

    As the ‘90s grunge bubble burst, a new crop of bands emerged wearing their love of Dirt on their sleeves. The Seattle sound gave way to alt-rock radio, but AIC’s harder edge continued to have a presence across the charts. The band’s influence can be heard throughout the rock sub-genres that have evolved over the last 30 years and in the generations of musicians that have followed. Acts as disparate as Godsmack and Alter Bridge have cited Dirt as a major inspiration, cementing its place as one rock’s most important albums.

    It takes a special kind of magic to maintain that hold on the cultural conversation, and it’s that legacy that we explore on the season finale of The Opus: Alice in Chains’ Dirt. Joining host Adam Unze in this discussion of AIC’s lasting influence on the charts and their fellow musicians are Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, City and Colour’s Dallas Green, Alter Bridges’ Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti, Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe, and GOON’s Kenny Becker.

    Listen to the final episode of this season of The Opus above, or wherever you get your podcasts. For updates on the next season of the podcast, make sure to like and subscribe to the show, and drop a review if you liked our deep dive into Dirt.

    Be sure to check out the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows, and snag an official Opus hoodie or T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now buttons below. You can also grab a copy of Dirt in physical and digital formats here.

