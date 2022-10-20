Alice in Chains’ Dirt Is a Work of Dark, Personal Lyrical Genius: The Opus

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

So far on The Opus: Alice in Chains’ Dirt, we’ve examined how the band went against the grain of the Seattle scene and how their unique compositional approach set them apart. Even if those things weren’t true, Dirt would remain one of the greatest works in musical history based on its lyricism alone.

Alice in Chains’ Layne Stayley and Jerry Cantrell packed Dirt with deeply personal lyrics loaded with emotional weight. The lyrics read like journal entries, telling stories about the horrors of war, mental health struggles, intra-band conflict, and other dark topics. But at its core, the songs’ confessional poetry leaves ample room for interpretation, allowing fans to continuously reexamine the words as they bend the meanings to reflect the events of their own lives.

In Episode 3 of The Opus: Dirt, we deconstruct the lyrical genius of Dirt, discovering the ways in which Alice in Chains channeled their most private struggles into their very public, iconic lyrics. Joining host Adam Unze on this investigative deep dive are Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Dallas Green of City and Colour, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, and Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe.

Listen to this episode now above. Don’t forget to like and review The Opus and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to be notified of each new episode of Season 18. Make sure to check out the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

