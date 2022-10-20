Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

All Quiet on the Western Front Trailer Depicts Horrors of World War I: Watch

Premiering October 28th on Netflix

Advertisement
All Quiet on the Western Front trailer netflix edward berger felix kammerer daniel brühl
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Follow
October 20, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    “We have so much to say, and we shall never say it,” reads a quote in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front. It’s an excerpt from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 anti-war novel of the same name, which serves as the source material for the film.

    The story centers around a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer (played by Felix Kammerer) who lies about his age so he can enlist alongside his friends, all of whom share romanticized ideals about the war.

    As the trailer depicts, Bäumer is quickly thrown into the trenches with little training or equipment and subjected to the bleak conditions of the Western Front. To make things worse, the German government seems unwilling to accept the reality of its losing cause despite the urging of a ceasefire from Centre Party politician Matthias Erzberger (Daniel Brühl).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “My mother didn’t want me to go to war,” Bäumer admits. “I wanted to show them I could do it.” Later on, however, he’s told by a dying comrade that he has to be brave “for those who didn’t make it.”

    Watch the full trailer below.

    All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I,” reads the official logline. “Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.”

    Emmy winner Edward Berger directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. All Quiet on the Western Front also stars Sebastian Hülk, Albrecht Schuch, and Anton von Lucke.

    Advertisement

    Remarque’s novel was first adapted into Lewis Milestone’s 1930 Academy Award-winning film starring Lew Ayres, one of the best war movies ever made. Netflix’s film is the first German-made adaptation of the book.

    All Quiet on the Western Front premieres on October 28th on Netflix.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Danny Boyle Movies Ranked List

Every Danny Boyle Film Ranked From Worst to Best

October 20, 2022

right wing superhero movie disaster 1 million supertheft

Anti-Woke Superhero Movie Falls Apart After Super-Theft of Funding

October 20, 2022

anna may wong us currency quarters american women us mint

Early Film Star Anna May Wong Becomes First Asian American on US Currency

October 19, 2022

Black Adam Movie

Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Explained: Why [Spoiler] Is Back, and What It Means for the Future

October 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

All Quiet on the Western Front Trailer Depicts Horrors of World War I: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter