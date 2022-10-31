Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Alphaville’s Marian Gold joins Kyle Meredith to chat about the band’s new symphonic album, Eternally Yours.

The frontman discusses how the classical radio of his youth led him to synthesizers in the ’80s, and reveals the process of turning their pop songs into dreamy, orchestrated pieces. Gold later dives into his lifelong love of space exploration, how drugs influence literature and music, and writing “Around the Universe” about his father, who was a pilot in WWII.

He also talks about leaning on Shakespeare’s sonnets for inspiration in regards to the title track, which he also says is an answer to Alphaville’s ’80s hit “Forever Young,” as well as the plans for their next album, which will be called Thunderbaby.

Listen to Alphaville’s Marian Gold talk Eternally Yours and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.