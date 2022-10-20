Menu
Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

Police reportedly caught him trying to flee the scene

andy dick arrested felony burglary power tools
Andy Dick on Sense8 (Netflix)
October 20, 2022 | 10:17am ET

    Comedian and entertainer Andy Dick has been arrested and charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing power tools from a home under construction, TMZ reports.

    Police in Santa Barbara, California responded to reports of a burglary in progress on October 13th and reportedly caught Dick fleeing the scene. According to law enforcement, he attempted to steal several power tools out of the home’s garage. The owner told police that they do not know Dick and did not grant him permission to enter their home.

    Dick has pleaded not guilty and is currently in Santa Barbara County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 and remains unpaid.

    This is the latest in a long string of legal troubles for the embattled actor, who has publicly struggled with substance abuse and been accused several times of sexual misconduct. He hasn’t worked in film or television since 2017, when he was fired from the movie Raising Buchanan for multiple complaints of unwanted touching. He was sought by police in 2019 for allegedly grabbing an Uber driver’s genitals, and earlier this year he was arrested on his own livestream and charged with sexual battery.

