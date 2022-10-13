Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim to Appear in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Dame Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will be making their final onscreen appearances in Rian Johnson’s upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, per Playbill. Though the plot of the film is understandably being kept under wraps until its theatrical release on November 23rd, both Lansbury and Sondheim will appear as themselves.

Lansbury, who died earlier this week at the age of 96, and Sondheim, who died at 91 on November 26th, 2021, worked together several times throughout their lengthy careers. Most notably, Lansbury earned a Tony Award for her performance as Mrs. Lovett in the original Broadway production of Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd.

Before that, Lansbury played Cora Hoover Hooper while making her stage musical debut with 1964’s Anyone Can Whistle and starred as Rose in the first revival of Gypsy. Most recently, she portrayed Madame Armfeldt in the 2009 Broadway revival of A Little Night Music.

Advertisement

Related Video

Shot in mid-2021 after several pandemic delays, Glass Onion will likely in some way nod toward Lansbury’s longtime association with the murder mystery genre — dating back to her film debut in 1944’s Gaslight and most prominently as the star of Murder, She Wrote.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive a one-week “special sneak preview” during Thanksgiving week from November 23rd to 29th ahead of its Netflix debut on December 23rd. The sequel features Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, with a new cast of suspects including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Read our review from 2022 Toronto International Film Festival here.