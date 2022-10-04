Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Choked One Child and “Struck Another in the Face”

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of choking and striking their children on a 2016 plane ride that took place just days before she filed for divorce. As the New York Times reports, Jolie detailed the altercation in an October 4th filing in a Los Angeles court, which was a response to a lawsuit from Pitt about a French winery the couple once owned together.

According to the new filing, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.” He also allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” and at one point, “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” Pitt and Jolie have six children together who currently range in age between 14 and 21.

Federal authorities investigated the incident but ultimately declined to press charges. This came out in separate legal filings earlier this year, after Jolie submitted a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit which sought to learn why Pitt hadn’t been arrested for domestic violence. It revealed accusations that Pitt had “physically and verbally assaulted” both her and their children on a private plane.

The cross complaint adds new details to that incident, as well as to the acrimonious tussle over Château Miraval, the French winery they purchased together in 2008. This past January, Jolie reportedly “informed Pitt in writing” that she had reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart,” to sell her share to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group.

The pair disagree on whether there was plan for the winery in case of a split. Pitt claimed they had a “mutual understanding” that neither could sell their shares without the other’s permission, and in his lawsuit, he wrote that Stoli Group “would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Jolie now alleges that she tried to sell her share to Pitt, but that talks broke down over “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” After refusing to sign the NDA, and finding no other buyers for her stake in Miraval, Jolie said she turned to Stoli Group.

Jolie also recalled feeling uncomfortable participating in the wine business because of Pitt’s “acknowledged problem of alcohol abuse.” Pitt said he used Alcholics Anonymous to become sober in 2019.