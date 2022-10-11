Animal Collective Cancel 2022 European Tour, Citing “Mountain of Touring Obstacles”

Animal Collective have been forced to cancel the European leg of their 2022 tour that was scheduled to begin in November due to “an economic reality that simply does not work and is not sustainable” for the experimental indie quartet.

In a statement posted on Monday (October 10th) via Animal Collective’s Instagram, they laid out the numerous factors that led to their decision, which ranged from “a mountain of touring obstacles related to COVID and the economy” to fallout from a series of canceled summer dates that caused the band to lose “large amounts of the income that sustains us and our families.”

“We chose to push through because we love to do it,” the statement continued. “But preparing for this tour we were looking at an economic reality that simply does not work and is not sustainable. From inflation, to currency devaluation, to bloated shipping and transportation costs, and much much more, we simply could not make a budget for this tour that did not lose money even if everything went as well as it could.”

Though the band noted that their “amazing” fans have been “the one constant” throughout their unpredictable year, they ultimately decided “not to take the risk to our mental and physical health with the economic reality of what that tour would have been. We hope you understand and that you know we would not make a choice like this lightly.” The post concluded optimistically with the message: “We look forward to getting back out to play for all of you and hope you will be there with us when we do.” Read the full statement below.

The European tour would have been Animal Collective’s latest outing in support of their eleventh album, Time Skiffs . In July, the band played an unreleased track as part of their NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.