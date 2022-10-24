Menu
First Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Kang: Watch

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 kicks off with the full introduction of the next big bad

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Marvel)
October 24, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    After sharing a sneak peek with attendees of this year’s D23 convention, Marvel has finally unleashed the full trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

    Set to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (unless Secret Invasion gets a surprise early release) on February 17th, 2023, the third Ant-Man film introduces us to the MCU’s next big bad: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Fans met a variant of the villain — called He Who Remains — in Loki, but Quantumania will bring forth the “warrior” version of the character.

    As the new preview reveals, this iteration of Kang is looking to retrieve something that was stolen from him and is currently being held in the Quantum Realm. He wants Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) to go get it for him, and kidnaps the hero’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), to force his hand. The adventure takes Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) back to the Quantum Realm with Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) as their guide, navigating a mind-bending and dangerous terrain to save Cassie — and hopefully turn the tables on Kang.

    Michael Douglas also returns in the role of Dr. Hank Pym, while Bill Murray joins the MCU as a Quantum Realm resident known as Krylar. Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo, as well. Director Peyton Reed is back behind the camera for his third Ant-Man movie, this time working from a script by Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty).

    Check out the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer below.

    Kang Isn’t Marvel’s Next Thanos, He’s the New Loki

    The movie will be the first of nine (!!) MCU Phase 5 entries coming in 2023. On the big screen, we’ll also see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th) and The Marvels (July 28th). Disney+, meanwhile, is scheduled to bring us What If…? Season 2, Secret Invasion, the Hawkeye spinoff EchoLoki Season 2, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff Ironheart, and Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. It’s all just the first steps leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due out May 2nd, 2025.

