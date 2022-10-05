Anti-Flag have shared the new song “Modern Meta Medicine” featuring guest vocals from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach. The track arrives ahead of Anti-Flag’s forthcoming album, Lies They Tell Our Children, out January 6th.

The song and its accompanying video take aim at big pharma and the American healthcare system. As images of pill bottles race across the screen, the band supply an angry yet catchy — per Anti-Flag’s signature sound — punk tune with an hooky chorus: “On and on and on and on / We’re never right, we’re never wrong.”

“‘Modern Meta Medicine’ looks to trace back the origins of capitalism’s takeover of our health as global citizens, the Reagan era policies that allowed for billionaires to flourish off of the suffering of so many,” said Anti-Flag in a press statement. “Healthcare is a human right, and we need to steal our rights back from a machine that sees us as commodities and profit margins, however we can.”

The band added: “Let’s be honest, in a world and cultural climate that reaps division and sows a void of nuance in our conversations, writing a record that challenges a healthcare system that puts profit before people can be scary. But an opioid crisis, miracle cures for our weight, our skin, the hair on our heads, a limp dick, and then the simultaneous denial of access to healthcare for the bodies of pregnant people, the poor, Black and immigrant communities is a stark contrast that must be discussed.”

Lies They Tell Our Children was recorded, produced, and mixed by Jon Lundin. In addition to Jesse Leach, the guest-heavy album also features notable appearances by Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath, Silverstein’s Shane Told, Bad Religion’s Brian Baker, and more.

Anti-Flag will also be embarking on a fall 2022 North American headlining tour. It kicks off on September 16th in Burlington, Vermont, and runs through November 6th with an appearance at Punk in the Park in Silverado, California. The run includes multiple festival appearances including numerous dates for the band’s recurring ANTIfest. Three additional dates follow in December. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Lies They Tell Our Children is available for pre-order via Spinefarm. Below you can stream the video for “Modern Meta Medicine.”