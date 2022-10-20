Menu
Anti-Woke Superhero Movie Falls Apart After Super-Theft of Funding

Based on comics in which the heroine, Rebel, often wore a Confederate flag bustier

Rebel Run (Arkhaven Comics)
October 20, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    An attempt to adapt an anti-woke comic book into an anti-woke superhero movie turned out to be an anti-good idea, The Daily Beast reports, as $1 million in crowd-funded financing has been stolen by a scammer.

    In a video to investors, Theodore Beale, better known as the extremist right wing blogger Vox Day, said, “I wouldn’t count on us getting the money back.”

    Beale is the creator of the Rebel’s Run comic series about a heroine in a Confederate flag bustier. In 2019 he released a trailer for the planned movie adaptation, featuring globalist forces cracking down on “hate speech” from freethinking conservatives, as well as lots of shots of American flags reflected in sunglasses. The trailer was widely available as of 12:00 p.m. ET on October 20th, but was pulled by the time of this article’s publication.

    Beale used the trailer to attract more than $1 million in funding, and he planned to put it in escrow while raising additional millions. But Beale is a notorious racist, misogynist, and homophobe — he has claimed that people with darker skin tones are more prone to violence, that women shouldn’t be able to vote because they “vote for whomever they would rather fuck,” and that homosexuality is a “birth defect” — and he had trouble finding a bank that would work with him.

    Enter Ohana Capital Financial, which according to prosecutors offered “banking [to] the unbankable.” It’s run by James Wolfgramm, who promotes himself as a cryptocurrency billionaire but seems instead to be a broke scammer. Wolfgramm was deeply in debt from another grift, in which he took $4 million intended for COVID-19 personal protective equipment from China and instead spent it on unrelated business expenses.

    Wolfgramm allegedly used Beale’s $1 million to belatedly buy the Chinese medial equipment, and he now faces four counts of wire fraud. Beale’s investors may eventually recoup part of their investment, but he has reportedly given up on the Rebel’s Run film, and he has framed the incident as part of the same globalist conspiracies that his heroine fought.

    “I strongly suspect that this whole thing was a targeted operation intended to break our community,” he told investors.

    This is the latest effort by right-wing influencers to turn their conservative followings into an entertainment empire. Earlier this year, Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire announced a $100 million investment in Daily Wire Kids, which was pitched as an alternative to Disney and other “woke media companies who want to indoctrinate… children with radical race and gender theory.”

