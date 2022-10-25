Apple Hikes Music and TV+ Subscription Prices

Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscribers are about to see slightly bigger numbers on their bills, because Apple has today hiked the prices of both subscription services.

9to5mac reports that the prices of both Music and TV+ will raise about $1-$3 monthly. Individual Apple Music plans will now be $10.99 a month instead of $9.99, or $109 a year instead of $99. For family plans, you’ll see your total increase from $14.99 to $16.99. Apple TV+ subscribers will now pay $6.99 a month instead of $4.99, or $69 annually instead of $49.99.

This is the first time Apple has raised their subscription prices in the US. According to an Apple spokesperson, you can blame increased licensing costs for the jump, but the silver lining is that artists and songwriters will earn a tiny bit more per stream. It’s also worth pointing out that Apple TV+ started off with a pretty small catalog that’s since expanded to include hit series like Ted Lasso and Severance. As much as it pains us to say it, a heftier price tag there was probably overdue.

Advertisement

Related Video

But don’t be so quick to think about switching platforms over price: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ have also all hiked their prices recently, or will by the end of 2022. Inflation, baby!

See a full breakdown of Apple’s new subscription prices below.

Apple Music

-Individual: $10.99 per month (from $9.99)

-Family: $16.99 per month (from $14.99)

-Individual Annual: $109 per year (from $99)

Apple TV+

-Monthly: $6.99 per month (from $4.99)

-Annual: $69 per year (from $49.99)

Apple One

-Individual: $16.95 per month (from $14.95)

-Family: $22.95 per month (from $19.95)

-Premier: $32.95 per month (from $29.95)